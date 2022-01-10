BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking for the best place to raise a healthy and stable family may want to check out Massachusetts.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median annual family income to housing affordability, and found that Mass. is the best state to raise a family.

The Bay State boasted the third-lowest infant mortality rate, the fifth-highest percentage of residents ages 12 years and older who are fully vaccinated, and the ninth-highest median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living).

Other New England states also ranked among the best places to raise a family, including Vermont (3), New Hampshire (6), Connecticut (7), and Rhode Island (11).

Mississippi, New Mexico, and Louisiana were named the worst places to raise a family.

