Massachusetts has been named the most educated state in the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic making schooling more difficult over the past year.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 metrics and found that the Bay State ranked first overall when it comes to education.

Mass. had the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, the highest percentage of graduate or professional-degree holders, and the highest average university quality, the study found.

The state also reportedly boasted the sixth-highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experience adults.

Maryland ranked as the second most educated state, followed by Connecticut, Vermont and Colorado.

The remaining New England states placed within the top 20 with New Hampshire coming in eighth overall, Rhode Island 14, and Maine 18th.

West Virginia was named the least educated state, followed by Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)