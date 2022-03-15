(WHDH) — A recent study has named Massachusetts the most expensive state to have a baby.

Body Nest, a pregnancy pillow company, looked at childbirth costs, rent increases, and infant childcare costs throughout the 50 states and came to the conclusion that the Bay State is the most expensive when it comes to having a baby.

Mass. had the highest cost for infant childcare for one year at $20,913.

Childbirth cost in the state averaged $8,782.

California was named the second-most expensive state to have a baby followed by Alaska, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

The least expensive states included Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

