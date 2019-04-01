BOSTON (WHDH) - Stress levels are on the rise throughout the country but Massachusetts remains relatively stress-free, according to a new study.

WalletHub compared the 50 states’ stress levels across 40 key metrics in honor of Stress Awareness Month.

Researchers found that the Bay State is the third least stressed, followed by Utah and Minnesota.

Residents in Massachusetts have the lowest work-related stress, with the fourth fewest average hours worked per week and the third highest job security, the study showed.

The Bay State reportedly has the 10th lowest money-related and family-related stress, despite having the fourth least affordable housing in the nation.

They also have the fourth lowest health and safety-related stress, with the second most psychologists per capita, the study showed.

Louisiana was ranked most stressed out state, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia.

