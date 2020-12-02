A recent study found that Massachusetts has the best elder-abuse protections in the United States.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key indicators to determine which places are fighting the hardest against elder abuse.

The Bay State ranked first overall, boasting the highest total expenditures on elder-abuse prevention alongside Rhode Island, and the sixth-lowest elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints, according to the study.

When it came to quality of nursing homes, Massachusetts fell in the middle of the pack, placing 27th.

Wisconsin was named the second best state with elder-abuse protections, followed by Vermont, Michigan and West Virginia.

New Jersey was named the worst, followed by South Carolina, California, Utah and Montana.

