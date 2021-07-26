Students in Massachusetts are learning within the best school systems in the country, a new study found.

WalletHub compared school systems in the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics and ranked the Bay State as having the best school systems.

Mass. reportedly had the highest math and reading test scores, and also tied with having the highest median ACT score with Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The state also boasted the lowest percent of threatened or injured high school students.

The second-best school systems are found in Connecticut, WalletHub announced, followed by New Jersey, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

The worst school systems are reportedly in New Mexico.

