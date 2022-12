BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts National Guard is celebrating its 386th birthday on Tuesday.

Founded on December 13, 1636, the Massachusetts units of the National Guard are the oldest ones in the U.S. military.

To honor its years of service, a ceremony will be held at the State House at 10 a.m.

