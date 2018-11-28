Massachusetts native among 3 US military servicemen killed in Afghanistan

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts native was among three US servicemen killed in Afghanistan Tuesday, the Department of Defense announced.

Army Sgt. 1st class Eric Michael Emond, 39, was one of the three casualties offering support during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Emond, along with Army Captain Andrew Patrick Ross and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, were killed when their vehicle was struck by an “improvised explosive device” in Andar in the Ghazni Province of Afghanistan.

The thoughts of the entire Department are focused on the Families of our three Fallen Comrades who laid down their lives in Afghanistan's Ghazni Province yesterday: @USArmy Capt. Andrew Ross and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Emond and @USAirForce Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin. Rest easy, heroes pic.twitter.com/5PK308Ot5P — Dep Sec of Defense Pat Shanahan (@DepSecDef) November 28, 2018

Emond most recently lived in Brush Prairie, Washington.

Emond was a Massachusetts native who had helped to start a local nonprofit, Mass Fallen Heroes, according to Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton/

“Massachusetts lost a son and a hero in Afghanistan,” Moulton said in a statement. “SFC Eric Emond served his country bravely and honorably both overseas and at home.”

My statement on SFC Eric Emond: pic.twitter.com/kcCiVqr3Sb — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 28, 2018

