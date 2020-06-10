BOSTON (WHDH) - Local graduates received a star-studded virtual commencement ceremony on Tuesday.

Connie Britton and Rachel Platton were among a large group of Massachusetts-native celebrities who paid tribute to hundreds of students who couldn’t have a regular graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Pops performed “Pomp and Circumstance” for the graduates to kick things off.

A number of big names offered words of advice, including Acton-native Steve Carell.

“Now I know that this isn’t the way you hopes to graduate, this was not the senior spring you were looking forward to, but you have to think of the bright side,” the actor said while donning a graduation cap and gown.

Pittsfield-native Elizabeth Banks added, “I promise that being kind has a way of paying you back and it’s certainly going to be necessary as we navigate this crazy new time together.”

Members of the New England sports teams also joined in to praise the graduates for handling this tough situation.

“I know you worked really hard to get to this point to get your diploma and it’s definitely a bummer that you can’t go out there and physically claim it and walk the stage but you still should be proud of yourself,” Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall said.

Other celebrities who spoke included musician James Taylor and comedian Jenny Slate.

