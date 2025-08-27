BOSTON (WHDH) - The Karen Read saga will soon come to the small screen as an Amazon limited series.

Variety and Deadline report that Massachusetts native Elizabeth Banks will play Read in the series.

Banks is known for her portrayal has Effie Trinket in “The Hunger Games” franchise, and has appeared in other shows and movies such as “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), “Spider-Man” (2002), “Pitch Perfect” (2012), and “Modern Family” (2009-2020).

Writer David E. Kelley will executive produce the series. He created the award-winning shows “Boston Public” (2000-2004) and “Boston Legal” (2004-2008).

There is no confirmation on when the series will premiere.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)