BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts native who graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton is being mourned after he was killed in a stabbing in New York City earlier this week.

Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

School officials in Brockton have since said Carson grew up in East Bridgewater and graduated from Cardinal Spellman in 2010. His loss, officials said, is affecting many in the community.

“May God be with his family and friends as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy,” the school said in a post on Facebook Thursday evening.

New York Police said Carson was with his girlfriend heading home from a wedding when 18-year-old Bryan Dowling allegedly stabbed him.

Surveillance video captured the attack, showing the man police say is Dowling first walk past Carson and his girlfriend while they were sitting on a bench.

Moments later, the couple got up and walked down the street. Police said Dowling then turned around and confronted Carson and his girlfriend.

Carson is seen in video running away before falling onto the bench where he had been sitting. Police said Dowling subsequently pulled out a knife and stabbed Carson in the chest multiple times. Dowling could also be seen kicking Carson on the ground.

Carson was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His girlfriend was not hurt.

New York police said they later arrested Dowling at a home just down the block from the site of the stabbing.

Carson was a campaign organizer well known in New York political circles at the time of his death.

Among reactions, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York paid tribute to Carson in a post on X, calling him “a rising talent and an extraordinary activist.”

The New York Public Interest Research Group, where Carson worked, also posted a statement after Carson’s death.

“Ryan was a beloved staffer, colleague and friend, and a creative, talented, relentless and upbeat advocate for students and the environment,” the organization said. “His engaging personality, hearty laugh and wide-ranging intelligence were keys to his success in advancing the causes he deeply cared about in his work and personal life.”

The public interest research group said Carson “was a consummate team player who would happily undertake the basic ‘blocking and tackling’ tasks necessary to advance and win on an issue, but also shined in the spotlight as a leader, campaign manager and spokesperson.”

“NYPIRG offers its deepest condolences to Ryan’s family, friends and colleagues,” the public interest research group said.

Back in Brockton, Cardinal Spellman President Daniel Hodes in a written statement said Carson, “is remembered as a beloved and active member of our school community throughout his high school years.”

Hodes said Carson’s classmates voted him “best personality” and said the school community mourns his loss.

