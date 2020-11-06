Massachusetts’ new stay-at-home advisory, rules for businesses now in effect

BOSTON (WHDH) – The state’s new COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory and updated rules for restaurants and entertainment venues went into effect Friday as the state continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

All Bay Staters are now being asked to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are going to work, taking a walk, or running critical errands to get groceries or address health needs.

The following businesses and activities must close to the public each day between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. to limit COVID-19 transmission:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)

Indoor & outdoor events

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours

Francesco Graceffa, owner of Dolce Vita Ristorante in Boston’s North End, says the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on his business.

“We’re losing money every day,” he said. “We’re trying to stay alive, support our help, make sure they get a paycheck to support their families. It’s not that easy.”

Gov. Charlie Baker also signed an updated order related to face coverings that requires every resident to wear a mask in all public places, even where they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

“I just feel we are in the middle of a pandemic and science tells us wearing a mask reduces the risk of getting COVID-19; some people are choosing not to do that but put your mask on, it’s that simple,” resident Jeff Timerblake said.

The revised order still allows for an exception for residents who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or disabling condition, but it allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition.

Indoor gatherings at private residences are now limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people. The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues remains the same.

All gatherings must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m., regardless of size. Fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit at a particular gathering.

Baker said he knows how big of an impact these restrictions will have.

“That was one of the reasons we announced it on Monday and said it wasn’t going into effect until Friday,” he explained. “We wanted to have a few days to work out what some of the issues were. and people have raised a bunch of questions. We’ve been responding to those and will continue to do so.”

