BOSTON (WHDH) - State and local officials in Massachusetts are dealing with an outage impacting 911 systems across the state, multiple agencies said Tuesday.

Local police and fire departments first shared messages about the outage in posts on social media and in statements early Tuesday afternoon. With 911 systems down, departments urged people in need of emergency aid to contact them directly through administrative phone lines.

In a previously scheduled press conference to discuss preparations for Friday’s planned Celtics championship parade, Boston officials shared their own messages about the outage and similarly urged people in need to contact emergency agencies directly.

People can also pull fire alarm boxes on street corners within Boston to get in contact with first responders.

A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in a statement near 2:30 p.m. said the State 911 Department “is aware of a disruption to the 911 system and is investigating the cause.”

The spokesperson said people experiencing an emergency should contact their local police department.

“We will provide further information as soon as it becomes available,” the spokesperson continued.

An cell phone alert around the same time shared a similar message.

The Massachusetts State Police in a statement said anyone in need of state police assistance should contact their regional dispatch center.

The phone numbers for state police regional dispatch centers are as follows:

North Shore: 978-538-6180

Western Massachusetts: 413-587-5700

Franklin County: 413-625-8326 or 413-625-8468

Western Worcester County: 508-867-5181 or 508-309-5350

Worcester County: 508-829-8420

South Coast, Cape & Islands: 508-397-3192

Greater Boston: 617-946-3080

Logan Airport: 617-568-7301

Metrowest: 508-820-2121

“If you are experiencing an emergency, if you find your way to police, fire or EMS, we will make sure that you get to the right place,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Wu said officials were in touch with state officials and other relevant officials regarding the outage.

“This could be very temporary and we’re waiting to hear a little later about how long it will last,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “But we thought it was important, particularly with the heat that we’re about to experience to make sure that we give people the opportunity to know what’s going on in regards to the 911 system.”

Boston EMS Chief of Emergency Medical Services James Hooley said other internal systems that allow city emergency departments to communicate with each other were working despite the 911 outage.

“As long as it gets in the system, we will be able to connect to the right service,” he said.

Rhode Island State Police in a post on X said the issue in Massachusetts was not impacting Rhode Island.

Back in Massachusetts, Tuesday’s 911 outage came as temperatures ramped up across the region. High temperatures were expected to reach 93 degrees in some spots. After Tuesday, the hot weather is then expected to linger through the rest of the week, reaching as high as 97 degrees by Thursday, according to forecasts. While temperatures soar, heat index values could push upward of 100 degrees.

Experts and public officials have repeatedly urged people to stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated and minimizing time spent in the sun.

Several school districts across the state have announced early dismissals due to the heat and Wu announced a heat emergency for the city of Boston.

Many communities have opened cooling centers for individuals in need of public, air conditioned space to cool down.

