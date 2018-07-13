Massachusetts officials gather to discuss dangers of heat-stroke in pets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and State Police joined the Animal Rescue League of Boston at the State House to launch the fifth annual “Too Hot for Spot” summer safety campaign.

During the event, ARL President Mary Nee discussed the dangers of exposing one’s pets to extreme heat.

“Animals do not sweat like humans do, making it difficult for them to efficiently cool themselves and avoid overheating.”

A demonstration showed just how hot a car can get in the summer sun with temperatures maxing out at over 120 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes.

“It doesn’t take much, it doesn’t take long to put your loved pet in a terrible place,” Baker said.

If anyone sees an animal in distress they are urged to locate the owner, then call 911.

ARL officials say it is legal to break the car windows to save a suffering animal; however, this should be a last resort.

