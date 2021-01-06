Massachusetts officials react as rioters overtake US Capitol

(WHDH) — Massachusetts lawmakers and officials took to Twitter as a group of protestors supporting President Trump violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday and sent the US Capitol into lockdown.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.) 

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

“This is truly an unprecedented day for our Democracy,” Rep. Seth Moulton told 7NEWS. He said he and others had been ushered by officers into a secure room somewhere in the building.

Moulton placed the blame for the day’s events on President Trump calling him and his supporters dangerous for the country.

“We expected that the basic principles of democracy would be assaulted often violently in Bagdhad. But, I never imagined a violent assault on the United States Capitol while serving here as a congressman in America.”

He said what was “sad” was that his colleagues in the House of Representatives and Senate were “aiding and abetting terrorists.”

Moulton said he felt absolutely safe however, as a Marine said the complex itself was not secure saying there was not enough law enforcement in the Capitol to contain the protests.

“I guess [Trump] didn’t want law enforcement here because he wanted his army, his rebel army to succeed,” he said.

Moulton said that once things were secure that lawmakers should continue on with the vote to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

Representative Bill Keating is sheltering in place in his office in the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill and said he feels safe. While speaking to 7NEWS’s Byron Barnett, he noted that the protestors could have anything in their possession and that the buildings will have to be searched from top to bottom to ensure the safety of all.

He also laid the blame for the protest at the feet of President Trump and called on him to put an end to it.

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.)

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.):

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.):

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.):

Mass. Governor Charles Baker:

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito:

“The horrific violence unfolding at the Capitol is an attack on our democracy and should be condemned without qualification by President Trump and his supporters,” said Lt. Governor Polito.“It is time for all Americans to embrace a peaceful transition of power and move forward to heal our nation.”

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and the Boston City Council:

“The unrest unfolding in our nation’s capital is unfathomable. To witness this type of violence and aggression in response to fair and legitimate election results is sickening, and President Trump has done nothing but foment this behavior – today and for far too long. He has proven, once again, to be incapable of rising to the responsibilities of the Office of the President of the United States.

The First Amendment is a bedrock value of this country that ensures everyone’s rights to freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble. Peaceably is the operative word. In Boston, we stand united in denouncing this violence, and we ask everyone, regardless of their personal politics, to choose peace over violence. We must be better than this. We pray for those who are currently in lockdown as well as those who are injured in Washington D.C. Our thoughts are with Mayor Bowser, law enforcement, and the first responders attempting to resolve this situation as quickly and peacefully as possible.”

The Massachusetts Republican Party:

Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons
“All Americans must stand together for our Constitution, for our representative form of government, and for our laws and law enforcement officers.
“As chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, I unequivocally condemn any attempt to disrupt our precious and irreplaceable Constitutional order. Sadly, we are witnessing a breach of lawful order on Capitol Hill that is completely indefensible under any circumstances.
“We must join together to reaffirm our deep and abiding respect for our nation’s laws, as our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag so gloriously proclaims our fidelity “‘to the Republic, for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.'”

 

Sheriff of Bristol County Massachusetts Thomas Hodgson:

Massachusetts State Police:

“The Massachusetts State Police continue to monitor developments related to protest activity in Washington D.C. as well as planned demonstrations in our state, and will be prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of others. At this time we are not aware of any expectation of violence in Massachusetts tonight; we continue to monitor developments and will be prepared for any contingencies.”

 

