Massachusetts officials react as rioters overtake US Capitol

(WHDH) — Massachusetts lawmakers and officials took to Twitter as a group of protestors supporting President Trump violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday and sent the US Capitol into lockdown.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

An update. I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump is responsible for the coup that is unfolding at the Capitol. He is a fascist and a direct threat to our country. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 6, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.)

We cannot allow the actions of domestic terrorists to undermine the peaceful transition of power in our country. Americans picked a new president who wants to save lives, save our economy, and save our democracy. The certification of this election must resume immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 6, 2021

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

“This is truly an unprecedented day for our Democracy,” Rep. Seth Moulton told 7NEWS. He said he and others had been ushered by officers into a secure room somewhere in the building.

Moulton placed the blame for the day’s events on President Trump calling him and his supporters dangerous for the country.

“We expected that the basic principles of democracy would be assaulted often violently in Bagdhad. But, I never imagined a violent assault on the United States Capitol while serving here as a congressman in America.”

He said what was “sad” was that his colleagues in the House of Representatives and Senate were “aiding and abetting terrorists.”

Moulton said he felt absolutely safe however, as a Marine said the complex itself was not secure saying there was not enough law enforcement in the Capitol to contain the protests.

“I guess [Trump] didn’t want law enforcement here because he wanted his army, his rebel army to succeed,” he said.

Moulton said that once things were secure that lawmakers should continue on with the vote to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt. I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

Representative Bill Keating is sheltering in place in his office in the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill and said he feels safe. While speaking to 7NEWS’s Byron Barnett, he noted that the protestors could have anything in their possession and that the buildings will have to be searched from top to bottom to ensure the safety of all.

He also laid the blame for the protest at the feet of President Trump and called on him to put an end to it.

January 6th will be remembered not as a day of sedition but as a day that democracy triumphed! This shameful action of weak political self interest over loyalty to our country will be repudiated on the floor of Congress and dealt a historic blow in the State of Georgia. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) January 6, 2021

Importantly, after we vote today and the votes in Georgia are all counted, we will be in a better place to fight the pandemic and bring forth a robust economic recovery. It won’t be easy but there will be greater accountability and responsibility to face these challenges head-on. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) January 6, 2021

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.)

It is even more important now to certify President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris TONIGHT to send a clear message to Trump’s henchmen that Congress remains undaunted, that the votes of the American people will be counted and our Democracy is alive and well. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) January 6, 2021

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Members of my staff and I are sheltering in place in the Capitol complex. We are safe and awaiting further direction from Capitol Police. I am praying for the officers, members, staff and reporters who are in danger, and for our nation on this dark, dark day. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) January 6, 2021

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):

I am currently in the Capitol complex sheltering in place. We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 6, 2021

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.): This is an attack on America. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 6, 2021 Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.): The consequences of Mitch McConnell's silence and appeasement are literally storming the Capitol right now while our country looks on in horror. He gave a good speech today. Four years too late. — Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.):

I am currently in the House Chamber presiding in the chair. The doors to the chamber have been locked because protesters have breached security. We will not be intimidated. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

This is not a protest. It is a terrorist attack on our democracy. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

I am safe in a secure location. When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor. America's democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

Mass. Governor Charles Baker:

The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth. These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 6, 2021

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito:

“The horrific violence unfolding at the Capitol is an attack on our democracy and should be condemned without qualification by President Trump and his supporters,” said Lt. Governor Polito.“It is time for all Americans to embrace a peaceful transition of power and move forward to heal our nation.”

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and the Boston City Council:

“The unrest unfolding in our nation’s capital is unfathomable. To witness this type of violence and aggression in response to fair and legitimate election results is sickening, and President Trump has done nothing but foment this behavior – today and for far too long. He has proven, once again, to be incapable of rising to the responsibilities of the Office of the President of the United States.

The First Amendment is a bedrock value of this country that ensures everyone’s rights to freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble. Peaceably is the operative word. In Boston, we stand united in denouncing this violence, and we ask everyone, regardless of their personal politics, to choose peace over violence. We must be better than this. We pray for those who are currently in lockdown as well as those who are injured in Washington D.C. Our thoughts are with Mayor Bowser, law enforcement, and the first responders attempting to resolve this situation as quickly and peacefully as possible.”

The Massachusetts Republican Party:

What's going on right now at the US Capitol is not what Republicanism is about. We are the party of law and order. Those individuals rioting and storming the halls of Congress must be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law. — MassGOP (@massgop) January 6, 2021

Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons

“All Americans must stand together for our Constitution, for our representative form of government, and for our laws and law enforcement officers.

“As chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, I unequivocally condemn any attempt to disrupt our precious and irreplaceable Constitutional order. Sadly, we are witnessing a breach of lawful order on Capitol Hill that is completely indefensible under any circumstances.

“We must join together to reaffirm our deep and abiding respect for our nation’s laws, as our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag so gloriously proclaims our fidelity “‘to the Republic, for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.'”

Sheriff of Bristol County Massachusetts Thomas Hodgson:

Participating in violent protests is never the right answer, and it certainly is not the way to object to alleged election fraud. — Sheriff Thomas Hodgson (@SheriffHodgson) January 6, 2021

The fastest way to end the ongoing debate over elections issues and the deep divide in our country is to have an audit prior to Jan. 20 so both Democrats and Republicans can be assured they can continue to have faith in our elections. End the violence now! — Sheriff Thomas Hodgson (@SheriffHodgson) January 6, 2021

Massachusetts State Police:

“The Massachusetts State Police continue to monitor developments related to protest activity in Washington D.C. as well as planned demonstrations in our state, and will be prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of others. At this time we are not aware of any expectation of violence in Massachusetts tonight; we continue to monitor developments and will be prepared for any contingencies.”

