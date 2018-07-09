HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A local pageant winner gave up her crown after she said an emcee’s joke on the #MeToo movement went too far.

Contestant Maude Gorman, 24, of Hingham, said she could feel her stomach drop when she heard the skit, which she felt mocked the #MeToo movement, during the Miss Massachusetts pageant in June.

“I was completely taken aback, I just couldn’t believe it just happened,” Gorman said. “I immediately knew I had to stand up and say something, especially as a survivor and as a victim rights advocate. It’s just been something that has been the root of who I am and at my core.”

Gorman said during the skit, which took place during the finals in Worcester, the emcee wondered aloud why to god why the Miss America Organization would do away with the swimsuit competition. The person playing god answered, “Me too.”

Gorman, now the former Miss Plymouth County, sent her tiara and sash back to the Miss Massachusetts organization.

“It was disheartening but sometimes doing the right thing is doing the hard thing, and I don’t regret it,” she said.

The 24-year-old said she was sexually assaulted by a group of boys when she was a young teen and strongly identifies with the #MeToo movement.

“This is something that is very personal to me, and I will never compromise my personal beliefs to be a part of something,” Gorman said.

The Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant Board of Directors said it supports Gorman’s difficult decision and offered an apology on Facebook, but added, “The skit was not in the script and was not authorized by the board.”

Gorman said she wouldn’t discourage anyone from entering the Miss America organization adding, “I do think it has so many important values and so many wonderful opportunities for women.”

Gorman plans to leave the world of pageants behind so she can focus on helping others by becoming an advocate for victims.

