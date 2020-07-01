SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police detective who posted on social media a picture of her niece at a Black Lives Matter event holding a sign that suggested shooting police officers has been fired, according to a published report.

Rookie Springfield Detective Florissa Fuentes tells The Republican newspaper for a story Wednesday that the post was made on a personal account while she was off duty.

She said she was showing pride in her niece’s activism at a late May protest in Atlanta and she does not advocate violence against police.

“After I posted it, I started getting calls and texts from coworkers,” Fuentes said. “I was initially confused, but then I realized they thought I was being anti-cop. I wasn’t. I was just supporting my niece’s activism. I had no malicious intent, and I wouldn’t put a target on my own back.”

She removed the post.

The head of the detective bureau wrote her up, citing a “possible” social media violation.

She was fired on June 19 by Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

“That post was hurtful to many of her coworkers,” Clapprood said, noting that as a rookie Fuentes was still on probation and the post was the second issue she had.

Fuentes, 30, was sworn in last July.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)