Massachusetts police searching for man missing for nearly two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are turning to the public for help in tracking down a Springfield man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Achim Bailey, 23, was last seen leaving Samuel’s bar at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Jan. 13, according to Springfield police. He was reported missing the next day.

After reviewing surveillance video in the area, detectives learned Bailey was walking by himself down Hall of Fame Avenue near Boland Way before cameras lost sight of him in a parking lot near the Memorial Bridge, police said.

Cameras near the South End Bridge later spotted Bailey walking along railroad tracks about 3 a.m. Police said it’s the last video they have of him.

More than a dozen officers from the Springfield Police Department, along with Amtrak police and state police, have spent hours searching for Bailey near the Hall of Fame over the course of several days.

Crews on foot, in the air, and in the water have not yet uncovered any signs of Bailey. There has been no cellphone activity from Bailey and no bank transactions have been made.

A digital billboard will be set up in the area with Bailey’s photo on it, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police Detective John Lopez at 413-750-2379.

An investigation is ongoing.

