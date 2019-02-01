Massachusetts police seek help in tracking down girl missing for more than a month

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing Worcester girl who is said to have ties to the Springfield area.

Hailie Acevedo, 15, was last seen on Dec. 28, according to the Springfield Police Department.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Acevedo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield police at 413-787-6302 or call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)