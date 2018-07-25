Massachusetts police sergeant pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts police sergeant charged with negligent vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal on-duty crash with another car has pleaded not guilty.

Greenfield Sgt. James Rode was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment Wednesday.

Neither Rode nor his attorney spoke outside court.

Prosecutors say Rode was driving 83 mph in a 30-mph zone while responding to a call about an erratic driver on Oct. 1 when he struck a car driven by 29-year-old James Arcellana. The Hinsdale, New Hampshire, man died at the hospital several says later. His passenger and Rode suffered serious injuries.

Greenfield Chief Robert Haigh Jr. said Tuesday that Rode has not returned to work since the crash because of his injuries.

