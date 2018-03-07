Massachusetts police shoot man after low-speed car chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Police in Massachusetts have shot a man they say led them on a low-speed car chase before putting his vehicle in reverse and backing toward officers.

A spokesman for Springfield police say the suspect refused to pull over for a routine traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The chase ended when the driver struck a parked vehicle, a porch and fence.

Two officers got out of their cruiser and were approaching the vehicle when it backed up.

Department spokesman Ryan Walsh says “Fearing for their own safety, one officer fired their service pistol, striking the driver in the arm.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No names were released.

The shooting is under investigation.

