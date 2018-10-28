Massachusetts political, religious leaders condemn deadly synagogue massacre

BOSTON (WHDH) - The effects of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh can be felt all across the nation prompting Massachusetts residents to show their support for the victims.

People in Boston came together on the common Sunday to honor the 11 dead and six injured after a gunman opened fire during a service at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Mayor Marty Walsh gave an impassioned speech saying, “the horror, the anger and the outrage that comes with Pittsburgh, and a shockingly large number of events across the globe, are a constant reminder to the rest of us that there will always work to do.”

The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97-years-old and included brothers and a husband and wife.

Walsh said it was time to send a message to the people of Pittsburgh saying they are not alone and they will never be alone again.

Ariel Stein, a member of the Tree of Life congregation spoke of her affection for the Squirrel Hill community.

“The thing that makes Squirrel Hill so precious to me is that it values all kinds of people,” she said. “On every storefront in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill specifically it says, ‘love thy neighbor’.

This message of love and acceptance is the message that everyone at the vigil wanted to convey to the victims and their loved ones.

Other vigils took place around the state including a prayer service at the Temple Beth Israel in Waltham.

