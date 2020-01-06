Massachusetts Port Authority giving away round-trip airfare to college students

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Authority on Monday announced a sweepstakes contest in which six pairs of round-trip airfare will be given away to area college students.

In coordination with JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, Massport is targeting college communities in Worcester as part of a new promotion.

“Worcester Regional Airport is conveniently located close to several colleges and universities in Worcester,” said Worcester Regional Airport Director Andy Davis. “We encourage the Worcester college community to fly Worcester, whether they’re planning for Spring Break or summer vacation or looking to study abroad.”

The promotion is open to all part-time and full-time undergraduate and graduate students who are legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years old, and are currently enrolled at one of the following educational institutions in Worcester:

Assumption College

Becker College

Clark University

College of the Holy Cross

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences

Quinsigamond Community College

University of Massachusetts Medical School

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester State University

“We are an affordable option to travel with nonstop flights to New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale and connections to over 120 destinations around the world,” Davis added.

To enter, visit www.FlyWorcesterSweeps.com for a registration form.

