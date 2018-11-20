WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a postal worker from Massachusetts is facing mail theft charges after credit cards sent to homes along her route were stolen and used to make about $37,000 in purchases.

Stephanie Lacroix, of Fitchburg, was released after her initial court appearance last week, told to give up her passport and undergo drug testing.

Postal service investigators say they started investigating in the spring when people along her delivery route in Harvard complained of missing mail.

They say she was caught on secret cameras installed in her truck and the post office stealing mail.

She was also caught using a glass pipe, although she is not facing any drug charges.

She denied stealing mail when questioned by police.

Her public defender did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

