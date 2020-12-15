Massachusetts prepares for heavy winter storm

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Local officials and residents are preparing for a major snowstorm to blanket Massachusetts Thursday.

Boston is expected to see up to a foot of flakes and other areas could get even more snow. Officials worked to replenish salt and sand supplies to clear roads.

Hardware stores saw shovels, snow blowers and sleds fly off the shelves.

“It gets busy very quickly, it’s funny how every year no one seems prepared for the snow until the last minute,” one hardware store owner said. “But we’re always excited to see the snow, snow is very good for us.”

