Massachusetts preparing for major winter storm

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Area officials and residents are preparing for a major snowstorm that is expected to blanket Massachusetts in up to a foot of snow on Thursday.

Boston is expected to see up to 12 inches and other areas could get even more. Officials worked into the night Tuesday to replenish salt and sand supplies to clear roads.

Hardware stores saw shovels, snowblowers, and sleds fly off the shelves.

“It gets busy very quickly, it’s funny how every year no one seems prepared for the snow until the last minute,” one hardware store owner said. “But we’re always excited to see the snow, snow is very good for us.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)