Massachusetts prison cited for nearly 600 health violations

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) – State public health regulators say they found nearly 600 health code violations, including dirty or broken toilets, improperly stored food and sinks with discolored or scalding hot water, during an annual inspection at one of the state’s maximum security prisons.

The Sentinel & Enterprise reports that the Department of Public Health says more than half of the citations at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley were for repeat violations.

The department gave the prison 10 days to come up with a plan to fix the issues.

A corrections department spokesman says prison maintenance staff is “working diligently” to address the problems.

The prison houses about 1,000 of the state’s most dangerous inmates. It is where former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was being held when he hanged himself last year.

