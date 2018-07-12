Massachusetts prison guard pleads guilty in drug smuggling scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts prison guard has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the facility for an inmate.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old William Holts, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Authorities say Holts had been smuggling other contraband into MCI-Norfolk for six months when he told an inmate he was willing to smuggle drugs into the prison for cash. In a series of recorded calls, Holts arranged to meet a source outside to get the cash and obtain drugs. Holts agreed to bring in more than 100 Suboxone strips in exchange for $2,000.

Suboxone is intended to treat heroin addiction, but some abuse the drug to get high.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

