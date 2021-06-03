BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts pulled in more than $4 billion in tax collections in May, state Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said Thursday.

That’s about $2.26 billion more than the actual collections in May 2020, and $2.1 billion more than predicted for the month.

Year-to-date collections for the current fiscal year — which ends June 30 — are approximately $30.45 billion.

That’s about $5.69 billion or 23% more than collections during the same period last year.

“May revenue included increases in most major categories, particularly personal income tax return payments,” Snyder said in a press release.

“However, historical comparisons to last year and previous years should be viewed with caution due to COVID-related timing changes to the 2020 and 2021 tax filing season as well as responsive measures undertaken to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” he added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)