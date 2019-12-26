Massachusetts rakes in $420M in adult-use marijuana sales in last year

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bay State has raked in more than $420 million in adult-use recreational marijuana sales in the last year, according to data shared by the Cannabis Control Commission.

Since Jan. 1, 2019, dozens of retailers across Massachusetts combined to surpass $420 million in sales, with marijuana flower purchases being the most popular by a wide margin, statistics showed.

Prior to Christmas, marijuana sales in the month of December alone had topped $10.7 million.

Marijuana sales in Massachusetts include a 6.25 percent sales tax, a 10.75 percent excise tax, and a local option for towns and cities to implement an additional 3 percent tax.

All licensed adult-use marijuana establishments must register and trace their products in the Commonwealth’s seed-to-sale tracking system.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)