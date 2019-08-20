Massachusetts ranked among 5 least friendliest states in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is one of the rudest states in America, according to a new ranking.

The Bay State checked in at 47th on Big Seven Travel’s 2019 list of friendliest states, falling way short of coming close to embodying the charm that most of the south is renowned for.

“Locals aren’t exactly rude, per se, but the overall indifference towards strangers can take its toll,” the travel website said of Massachusetts. “Ignoring people isn’t exactly a trait that will put Massachusetts among the friendliest states in America. It also takes a long time to be accepted as true Bostonian, not just a blow-in.”

Delaware, Arkansas, and New York were the only other states ranked below Massachusetts.

Three southern states – Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolin – were ranked among the top five most friendly locations.

Minnesota checked in atop the list thanks to its “extraordinarily friendly” residents, “homey feel” and locals who “go the extra mile” to welcome tourists.

Big Seven Travel says it ranked the states after surveying 1.5 million people.

