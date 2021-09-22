BOSTON (WHDH) - Fishing enthusiasts can enjoy the waterways in Massachusetts knowing that the state is ranked among the best states to catch a fish.

Lawn Love named Mass. the eighth-best state for fishing after comparing the 50 states in categories such as levels of community interest in the sport, amount of water sources, and the affordability of fishing licenses.

The Bay State had the highest number of fishing competitions, the fourth-highest percentage of state cover by water, and the sixth-most marines per 100,000 residents, the study found.

The following were named the top 10 best states for fishing:

Alaska Michigan Maine Rhode Island Florida Hawaii Wisconsin Massachusetts Louisiana Alabama

