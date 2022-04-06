BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been ranked among the best states for working from home, according to a new study.

Personal finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics to identify which states are most conducive to working from home.

Researchers analyzed data set ranges from including the share of workers working from home, internet cost, comfort, and cybersecurity, according to WalletHub.

New Jersey was ranked the best state for working from home, followed by the District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. No other New England States ranked inside the top 10.

Many businesses adopted a work-from-home program during the COVID-19 pandemic and a some workplaces have kept that structure in place.

At the start of 2022, WalletHub noted that 20 percent of all professional jobs in the country remained remote.

