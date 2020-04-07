Massachusetts ranked among most aggressive states against coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - State and local leaders in Massachusetts have been implementing new guidelines and requirements to stop the spread of the coronavirus, making the state one of the most aggressive against COVID-19.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 key metrics, ranging from tested cases of the virus per capita to shelter-in-place policies, to determine which places have been the most aggressive.

Massachusetts ranked eighth overall, with the most tested cases per capita and the lowest share of population without health insurance coverage.

New York came in as the most aggressive state against the virus. The Empire State has the most coronavirus cases in the nation at 131,830 as of Tuesday, according to CNN.

WalletHub determined the least aggressive state to be Oklahoma.

The rankings reflect data available as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

