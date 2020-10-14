BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been named one of the most energy-efficient states amid National Energy Awareness Month.

WalletHub measured the efficiency of auto- and home-energy consumption in 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations, and discovered that the Bay State is the third most energy efficient.

Massachusetts ranked third when it came to vehicle-fuel efficiency, seventh in home energy efficiency, and 13th in transportation efficiency.

Rhode Island and Vermont also placed among the top 10 overall, coming in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Utah was named the most energy-efficient state, with the highest home energy efficiency ranking. New York followed in second.

