BOSTON (WHDH) - With Election Day only a few weeks away, Massachusetts has been ranked among the most politically engaged states.

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 11 key indicators of political engagement and discovered that the Bay State is the 10th most engaged.

Massachusetts tied with Virginia, New York and Wyoming for highest total political contributions per adult population.

The Bay State also ranked as having the 10th highest percentage of electorate who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

The study named Maine the most politically engaged state, with the highest percentage of voters in the 2016 presidential election, along with the highest percentage of electorate who voted in the 2018 midterm and 2016 presidential elections.

New Hampshire came in 13th overall, Vermont 19th, Connecticut 22nd, and Rhode Island 31st.

Hawaii was named the least politically engaged state.

