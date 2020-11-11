(WHDH) — Massachusetts drivers have plenty of practice driving in the snow and it shows in a recent study.

MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, ranked Massachusetts the ninth safest state for winter driving after analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2016–2018.

The Bay State recorded 18 winter driving fatalities in the last three years, ranking 31st for winter driving fatalities after being adjusted for vehicle miles traveled in the state, according to MoneyGeek.

Michigan was ranked the most dangerous state for winter driving, followed by Alaska, Wyoming, Pennsylvania and Montana.

Florida and Hawaii tied for the safest states, followed by Georgia, Rhode Island and Delaware.

