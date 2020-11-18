(WHDH) — As state officials urge the public to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bay Staters can take comfort in a recent study that named Massachusetts one of the safest states to spend the holiday.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key metrics, ranging from how the state is handling the pandemic to average number of DUI-related fatalities in November, and found that Massachusetts is the seventh-safest state to spend Thanksgiving.

The Bay State had the sixth-fewest DUI-fatalities around Thanksgiving and the eighth-lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week, according to the study.

Massachusetts also boasted the 10th-lowest crime rate.

All New England States ranked among the top 20 safest, with Vermont coming in first, Maine second, New Hampshire third, Connecticut 13th, and Rhode Island 17th.

