Massachusetts ranked among states where social distancing is most difficult

Pedestrians, wearing masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, walk down Boylston Street in Boston, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health experts have repeatedly said that social distancing is a key factor in slowing the spread of the coronavirus but for some states, this task isn’t so easy.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics, ranging from whether residents have supportive relationships to how non-essential travel has changed due to the pandemic, to figure out where social distancing is most difficult.

Massachusetts ranked as the sixth most difficult overall, with the eighth-highest mean time spent in home and the seventh-highest share of consumer expenditures related to social activities before COVID-19.

Utah came in as the state where self-isolating is most difficult, followed by New Hampshire.

The Granite State tied with South Dakota for the longest time spent per day on socializing and communicating.

States that are having the easiest time with social distancing, according to the study, are Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky and Rhode Island.

