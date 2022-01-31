(WHDH) — Singles looking for love in time for Valentine’s Day may have some luck in Massachusetts.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness and found that the Bay State is the seventh-best state for singles.

The study discovered that Mass. has the fourth-most mobile dating opportunities, the sixth-most online dating opportunities, and the seventh-highest share of single adults.

California, New York, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Illinois were named the best states for singles in that order.

The worst are reportedly West Virginia, Arkansas, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Mississippi.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)