BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study released at the start of Women’s History Month found that Massachusetts is among the top 10 best states for women.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of living standards for women and found that Mass. is the eighth best state for females.

The Bay State also boasted the lowest female uninsured rate, the third-lowest female homicide rate per 100,000 women, the fifth-highest quality of women’s hospitals, and the eighth-highest high school graduation rate for women, the study found.

Minnesota was named the best state for women, followed by Maine, Vermont, North Dakota, and the District of Columbia.

Mississippi was found to be the worst state for women, followed by Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)