BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in Massachusetts are walking around with smiles as the seventh happiest state in the nation, according to a recent study.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to income growth, to determine which residents are the happiest.

The Bay State placed seventh overall, while ranking third in the work environment category, eighth in the emotional and physical well-being category, and 43rd in the community and environment category.

Massachusetts also reportedly has the third lowest suicide rate, the fourth fewest work hours and is the ninth safest state.

The happiest state is Hawaii, which has the lowest share of adult depression and the fifth highest income growth, according to the study.

Findings show that the most unhappy state is West Virginia, which has the second highest share of adult depression and the second lowest adequate sleep rate.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)