BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study named Massachusetts one of the worst states for racial equality in education.

Massachusetts came in as the sixth worst state overall in a study conducted by WalletHub that compared the difference between Black and white Americans in areas such as graduation rates and test scores.

The Bay State reportedly had the second highest gap in share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and the 11th highest gap in share of adults with at least a high school degree.

Wisconsin was named the worst state overall, followed by Minnesota, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Wyoming came in as the best state for racial equality in education, followed by West Virginia, Montana, New Mexico and Idaho.

New Hampshire ranked as the sixth best, boasting the lowest standardized test scores gap, the lowest mean SAT score gap, and the lowest average ACT score gap.

