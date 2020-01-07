(WHDH) — Those looking to uproot their family to another state may want to consider moving to Massachusetts.

WalletHub ranked the Bay State as the second-best place to raise a healthy and stable family based on 50 key indicators, ranging from median family salary to house affordability.

Massachusetts reportedly has the lowest infant mortality rate, the ninth-highest median family salary, and the 10th-lowest percentage of families in poverty.

Massachusetts was outranked by Minnesota, which boasts the highest median family salary and the lowest percentage of families in poverty, according to the study.

North Dakota, Vermont and New Hampshire rounded out the top five.

The lowest-ranked states include New Mexico, Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Alabama.

