Massachusetts ranked most supportive state amid coronavirus pandemic

A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a stressful time for the country, making support vital for residents.

WalletHub found that Massachusetts offers the best support system for those at-risk both health-wise and financially after comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics, ranging from whether it has adopted long-distance healthcare technology to coronavirus relief fund per capita.

The study revealed that the Bay State has the second-highest unemployment insurance recipiency rate, the third-highest share of sheltered homeless population, and the fifth-highest share of elderly population served a home-delivered meal.

Massachusetts ranked in the middle of the pack when it came to the adoption of telehealth services (26th) and the ratio of average weekly wages covered by unemployment benefits (19).

The District of Columbia came in as the second-most supportive place in the nation, followed by Rhode Island, Maine and North Dakota.

Vermont placed seventh overall, with Connecticut at 17, and New Hampshire at 37.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)