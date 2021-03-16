FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is set to receive 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week.

COVID-19 Response Command Center Communications Director Kate Reilly says this shipment was unexpected because the state was originally informed that they wouldn’t get more Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state’s allocation until the end of March.

In total, the Commonwealth is slated to get 170,000 first doses this week.

These state allocations do not include the federal pharmacy program or other federal doses.

