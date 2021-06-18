BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts branch of the American Red Cross is making a plea for blood donations amid an unprecedented shortage.

According to their website, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross says they have seen demand from hospitals with trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021 – more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide transfusions.

They say a lot of elective surgeries have been delayed due to a hospitals lack in the amount of blood needed for transfusions and they need as much blood as they can get.

“Blood is very perishable it doesn’t last,” said. “It’s like milk in your refrigerator, so, it has a shelf life and it’s not very long so we need a constant supply of blood to keep supplies at the correct level,” said Red Cross regional communications manager Jeff Hall.

