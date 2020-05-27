Massachusetts releases updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 74 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,547 with 94,220 confirmed cases.

Lowell and Chelsea have both seen more than 2,500 cases. Lynn and Brockton have passed 3,000 cases. Worcester has topped 4,500 cases, while Boston has surpassed 13,000 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population.

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Abington 226 1258.28 1346 7,494 16.8% Acton 148 623.63 1212 5,107 12.2% Acushnet 81 774.87 666 6,371 12.2% Adams 35 422.67 344 4,154 10.2% Agawam 433 1513.76 2079 7,268 20.8% Alford 0 0 7 1,501 0.0% Amesbury 168 1009.29 1172 7,041 14.3% Amherst 89 219.76 1115 2,753 8.0% Andover 288 799.66 2008 5,575 14.3% Aquinnah 0 0 10 3,772 0.0% Arlington 291 635.25 2251 4,914 12.9% Ashburnham 29 461.79 326 5,191 8.9% Ashby 15 433.84 152 4,396 9.9% Ashfield <5 * 46 2,682 * Ashland 232 1190.18 1233 6,325 18.8% Athol 55 459.67 864 7,221 6.4% Attleboro 609 1316.25 3354 7,249 18.2% Auburn 196 1188.42 1257 7,622 15.6% Avon 66 1506.61 397 9,062 16.6% Ayer 72 891.09 1429 17,686 5.0% Barnstable 339 755.93 2679 5,974 12.7%

Barre 53 953.62 315 5,668 16.8% Becket 12 666.50 80 4,443 15.0% Bedford 218 1463.44 2268 15,225 9.6% Belchertown 92 577.79 676 4,245 13.6% Bellingham 118 660.09 902 5,046 13.1% Belmont 218 798.35 1302 4,768 16.7% Berkley 58 855.44 444 6,549 13.1% Berlin 22 688.95 171 5,355 12.9% Bernardston 6 286.94 92 4,400 6.5% Beverly 569 1382.19 2782 6,758 20.5% Billerica 509 1167.88 3109 7,134 16.4% Blackstone 43 475.43 502 5,550 8.6% Blandford <5 * 35 2,881 * Bolton 12 237.50 196 3,879 6.1% Boston 13061 1879.37 56074 8,069 23.3% Bourne 151 721.80 1262 6,033 12.0% Boxborough 23 450.31 242 4,738 9.5% Boxford 38 492.41 354 4,587 10.7% Boylston 20 445.55 250 5,569 8.0% Braintree 777 1974.10 3213 8,163 24.2% Brewster 94 948.31 557 5,619 16.9% Bridgewater 330 1160.05 3136 11,024 10.5% Brimfield 5 134.21 134 3,597 3.7% Brockton 3961 4031.62 13555 13,797 29.2% Brookfield 20 546.19 137 3,741 14.6% Brookline 349 542.06 2473 3,841 14.1% Buckland 8 430.00 18 968 44.4%

Burlington 246 889.90 1624 5,875 15.1% Cambridge 918 813.93 9525 8,445 9.6% Canton 271 1174.96 2088 9,053 13.0% Carlisle 15 314.55 173 3,628 8.7% Carver 52 427.06 642 5,273 8.1% Charlemont <5 * 52 4,365 * Charlton 66 469.01 924 6,566 7.1% Chatham 13 221.99 343 5,857 3.8% Chelmsford 309 858.77 3032 8,427 10.2% Chelsea 2713 7203.05 6742 17,900 40.2% Cheshire <5 * 129 4,327 * Chester 5 368.42 54 3,979 9.3% Chesterfield <5 * 37 3,023 * Chicopee 396 694.55 3122 5,476 12.7% Chilmark <5 * 39 5,040 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 55 3,267 12.7% Clinton 211 1499.09 1125 7,993 18.8% Cohasset 23 310.83 347 4,689 6.6% Colrain <5 * 56 3,487 * Concord 162 865.16 1912 10,211 8.5% Conway <5 * 76 3,920 * Cummington <5 * 43 5,403 * Dalton 9 137.99 362 5,550 2.5% Danvers 678 2374.30 3319 11,623 20.4% Dartmouth 312 847.38 2341 6,358 13.3% Dedham 340 1253.46 2023 7,458 16.8% Deerfield 8 150.02 202 3,788 4.0%

Dennis 85 642.79 717 5,422 11.9% Dighton 54 688.27 497 6,335 10.9% Douglas 42 446.82 392 4,170 10.7% Dover 18 345.41 187 3,588 9.6% Dracut 433 1340.34 3093 9,574 14.0% Dudley 74 597.55 519 4,191 14.3% Dunstable 10 300.12 137 4,112 7.3% Duxbury 65 429.52 1096 7,242 5.9% East Bridgewater 173 1172.37 1077 7,299 16.1% East Brookfield 9 401.53 77 3,435 11.7% East Longmeadow 256 1513.49 1240 7,331 20.6% Eastham 10 215.22 172 3,702 5.8% Easthampton 79 487.25 808 4,983 9.8% Easton 260 1097.13 1718 7,249 15.1% Edgartown 7 170.66 174 4,242 4.0% Egremont 5 456.27 40 3,650 12.5% Erving 6 286.53 89 4,250 6.7% Essex 22 591.29 170 4,569 12.9% Everett 1565 3224.38 5122 10,553 30.6% Fairhaven 211 1316.24 1648 10,280 12.8% Fall River 1218 1361.70 8741 9,772 13.9% Falmouth 178 569.57 2057 6,582 8.7% Fitchburg 710 1684.35 4113 9,757 17.3% Florida <5 * 27 3,440 * Foxborough 105 579.70 1038 5,731 10.1% Framingham 1625 2182.20 6988 9,384 23.3% Franklin 120 354.90 1565 4,629 7.7% Freetown 83 917.30 567 6,266 14.6% Gardner 178 890.45 2723 13,622 6.5% Georgetown 52 582.06 433 4,847 12.0% Gill <5 * 44 2,641 * Gloucester 241 841.92 1462 5,107 16.5% Goshen <5 * 20 1,743 * Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0.0% Grafton 87 436.21 981 4,919 8.9% Granby 28 455.91 229 3,729 12.2% Granville 10 642.55 66 4,241 15.2% Great Barrington 72 1059.49 680 10,006 10.6% Greenfield 191 1099.95 1174 6,761 16.3% Groton 40 343.48 593 5,092 6.7% Groveland 29 424.37 364 5,327 8.0% Hadley 42 730.39 423 7,356 9.9% Halifax 56 732.85 493 6,452 11.4% Hamilton 30 401.39 255 3,412 11.8% Hampden 67 1356.06 345 6,983 19.7% Hancock <5 * 9 1,385 * Hanover 61 425.83 726 5,068 8.4% Hanson 93 868.61 682 6,370 13.6% Hardwick 7 211.39 125 3,775 5.6% Harvard 17 245.40 195 2,815 8.7% Harwich 117 931.30 779 6,201 15.0% Hatfield 14 431.15 148 4,558 9.5% Haverhill 1104 1676.65 6336 9,623 17.4% Hawley 0 0 5 1,707 0.0%

Heath 0 0 17 2,818 0.0% Hingham 254 1067.78 1730 7,273 14.7% Hinsdale <5 * 94 4,420 * Holbrook 186 1646.74 942 8,340 19.7% Holden 93 493.08 1375 7,290 6.8% Holland 8 312.46 67 2,617 11.9% Holliston 56 406.25 699 5,071 8.0% Holyoke 804 1951.25 3139 7,618 25.6% Hopedale 39 686.74 361 6,357 10.8% Hopkinton 115 704.90 974 5,970 11.8% Hubbardston 5 107.28 201 4,313 2.5% Hudson 170 811.59 1199 5,724 14.2% Hull 47 475.88 544 5,508 8.6% Huntington 14 633.09 104 4,703 13.5% Ipswich 62 461.07 777 5,778 8.0% Kingston 127 936.34 1044 7,697 12.2% Lakeville 55 487.13 624 5,527 8.8% Lancaster 81 945.40 478 5,579 16.9% Lanesborough 8 262.63 126 4,136 6.3% Lawrence 2939 3333.11 10172 11,536 28.9% Lee 16 272.12 370 6,293 4.3% Leicester 143 1269.55 836 7,422 17.1% Lenox 13 266.47 417 8,547 3.1% Leominster 575 1416.53 4122 10,155 13.9% Leverett <5 * 65 3,218 * Lexington 308 904.68 1830 5,375 16.8% Leyden 0 0 3 478 0.0%

Lincoln 34 392.93 447 5,166 7.6% Littleton 100 1029.00 514 5,289 19.5% Longmeadow 202 1302.41 973 6,273 20.8% Lowell 2581 2208.65 14027 12,003 18.4% Ludlow 113 541.60 983 4,711 11.5% Lunenburg 60 576.54 606 5,823 9.9% Lynn 3281 3251.63 10491 10,397 31.3% Lynnfield 89 764.01 754 6,473 11.8% Malden 1110 1638.29 5318 7,849 20.9% Manchester 18 363.90 168 3,396 10.7% Mansfield 157 664.24 1434 6,067 10.9% Marblehead 221 1149.99 1229 6,395 18.0% Marion 13 280.14 445 9,589 2.9% Marlborough 918 2113.31 4181 9,625 22.0% Marshfield 155 599.39 1481 5,727 10.5% Mashpee 53 344.65 999 6,496 5.3% Mattapoisett 29 501.61 283 4,895 10.2% Maynard 71 680.43 632 6,057 11.2% Medfield 34 298.24 530 4,649 6.4% Medford 961 1580.22 4594 7,554 20.9% Medway 109 833.34 701 5,359 15.5% Melrose 233 805.61 1696 5,864 13.7% Mendon 27 466.07 255 4,402 10.6% Merrimac 33 516.44 370 5,790 8.9% Methuen 905 1689.98 4711 8,797 19.2% Middleborough 252 936.04 1996 7,414 12.6% Middlefield 0 0 8 1,763 0.0%

Middleton 159 1540.80 753 7,297 21.1% Milford 609 2078.27 2809 9,586 21.7% Millbury 198 1449.80 1041 7,622 19.0% Millis 47 595.26 473 5,991 9.9% Millville 13 366.12 160 4,506 8.1% Milton 291 1016.43 1662 5,805 17.5% Monroe 0 0 4 4,026 0.0% Monson 33 391.22 321 3,805 10.3% Montague 25 292.45 435 5,089 5.7% Monterey 0 0 21 2,251 0.0% Montgomery <5 * 9 1,016 * Mount Washington 0 0 2 1,475 0.0% Nahant 39 1191.96 238 7,274 16.4% Nantucket 13 114.64 559 4,930 2.3% Natick 395 1099.59 2070 5,762 19.1% Needham 311 1060.99 1884 6,427 16.5% New Ashford 0 0 3 1,653 0.0% New Bedford 1756 1763.85 9121 9,162 19.3% New Braintree <5 * 40 3,778 * New Marlborough 6 392.17 36 2,353 16.7% New Salem 0 0 40 4,054 0.0% Newbury 11 165.45 305 4,587 3.6% Newburyport 71 398.79 1146 6,437 6.2% Newton 745 812.19 5290 5,767 14.1% Norfolk 24 194.40 406 3,289 5.9% North Adams 46 352.30 567 4,342 8.1% North Andover 311 1028.15 2478 8,192 12.6% North Attleborough 239 791.00 1632 5,401 14.6% North Brookfield 14 301.29 197 4,240 7.1% North Reading 183 1106.76 837 5,062 21.9% Northampton 269 920.24 1924 6,582 14.0% Northborough 204 1490.05 1125 8,217 18.1% Northbridge 300 1668.12 1399 7,779 21.4% Northfield <5 * 127 4,264 * Norton 121 609.18 1257 6,328 9.6% Norwell 118 1102.30 682 6,371 17.3% Norwood 540 1793.29 3016 10,016 17.9% Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 227 4,392 2.2% Oakham <5 * 86 4,070 * Orange 39 477.78 505 6,187 7.7% Orleans 15 265.58 251 4,444 6.0% Otis <5 * 50 2,691 * Oxford 63 457.10 735 5,333 8.6% Palmer 45 378.33 590 4,960 7.6% Paxton 29 585.95 229 4,627 12.7% Peabody 911 1633.62 4301 7,713 21.2% Pelham <5 * 50 4,010 * Pembroke 85 455.20 985 5,275 8.6% Pepperell 47 382.71 501 4,079 9.4% Peru <5 * 40 4,757 * Petersham 7 552.57 73 5,763 9.6% Phillipston 15 875.04 98 5,717 15.3% Pittsfield 169 381.68 3243 7,324 5.2% Plainfield <5 * 27 4,278 *

Plainville 61 668.59 511 5,601 11.9% Plymouth 526 847.89 4354 7,018 12.1% Plympton 9 301.10 152 5,085 5.9% Princeton <5 * 161 4,935 * Provincetown 22 838.46 245 9,337 9.0% Quincy 1069 1056.95 6560 6,486 16.3% Randolph 894 2612.58 3483 10,179 25.7% Raynham 223 1492.93 1308 8,757 17.0% Reading 276 1004.22 1623 5,905 17.0% Rehoboth 54 428.03 550 4,360 9.8% Revere 1582 2597.00 5778 9,485 27.4% Richmond 5 376.53 40 3,012 12.5% Rochester 31 549.88 299 5,304 10.4% Rockland 273 1513.60 1428 7,917 19.1% Rockport 76 1159.56 345 5,264 22.0% Rowe 0 0 15 4,381 0.0% Rowley 34 550.73 328 5,313 10.4% Royalston <5 * 53 4,157 * Russell 11 582.93 71 3,763 15.5% Rutland 47 521.70 460 5,106 10.2% Salem 585 1299.46 3334 7,406 17.5% Salisbury 50 565.57 489 5,531 10.2% Sandisfield <5 * 110 11,776 * Sandwich 88 418.36 969 4,607 9.1% Saugus 506 1780.10 2358 8,295 21.5% Savoy <5 * 28 4,428 * Scituate 147 811.19 1073 5,921 13.6%

Seekonk 74 528.48 642 4,585 11.5% Sharon 131 715.43 1042 5,691 12.6% Sheffield 15 485.90 142 4,600 10.6% Shelburne 8 432.60 161 8,706 5.0% Sherborn 13 338.78 130 3,388 10.0% Shirley 167 1981.24 2198 26,076 7.6% Shrewsbury 306 776.67 2310 5,863 13.2% Shutesbury <5 * 51 2,904 * Somerset 187 1010.40 1839 9,936 10.2% Somerville 846 1105.33 6683 8,732 12.7% South Hadley 134 740.37 851 4,702 15.7% Southampton 29 482.89 253 4,213 11.5% Southborough 39 401.12 477 4,906 8.2% Southbridge 119 706.51 681 4,043 17.5% Southwick 47 479.92 412 4,207 11.4% Spencer 46 399.30 596 5,174 7.7% Springfield 2432 1536.00 11374 7,184 21.4% Sterling 114 1447.92 601 7,633 19.0% Stockbridge 14 802.96 120 6,883 11.7% Stoneham 354 1587.16 1846 8,277 19.2% Stoughton 576 2082.61 2637 9,534 21.8% Stow 28 388.36 289 4,008 9.7% Sturbridge 34 325.61 319 3,055 10.7% Sudbury 181 1010.95 1045 5,837 17.3% Sunderland 9 236.75 128 3,367 7.0% Sutton 47 523.12 419 4,664 11.2% Swampscott 122 890.08 1043 7,609 11.7%

Swansea 113 707.60 1184 7,414 9.5% Taunton 894 1560.79 5356 9,351 16.7% Templeton 116 1298.85 618 6,920 18.8% Tewksbury 560 1818.73 3019 9,805 18.5% Tisbury 6 144.18 264 6,344 2.3% Tolland <5 * 7 1,658 * Topsfield 109 1865.18 433 7,409 25.2% Townsend 30 327.91 401 4,383 7.5% Truro 9 455.74 78 3,950 11.5% Tyngsborough 83 692.19 777 6,480 10.7% Tyringham <5 * 14 5,576 * Upton 24 265.46 284 3,141 8.5% Uxbridge 65 421.71 682 4,425 9.5% Wakefield 293 1084.99 2247 8,321 13.0% Wales <5 * 56 2,938 * Walpole 224 864.84 1716 6,625 13.1% Waltham 1123 1684.68 4745 7,118 23.7% Ware 26 256.44 438 4,320 5.9% Wareham 200 835.05 1598 6,672 12.5% Warren 18 331.98 159 2,933 11.3% Warwick 0 0 30 4,003 0.0% Washington <5 * 17 3,722 * Watertown 358 1079.20 2234 6,734 16.0% Wayland 103 775.49 817 6,151 12.6% Webster 163 948.17 1300 7,562 12.5% Wellesley 218 733.15 1347 4,530 16.2% Wellfleet 5 181.25 112 4,060 4.5%

Wendell 0 0 30 4,107 0.0% Wenham 19 364.96 159 3,054 11.9% West Boylston 41 522.28 535 6,815 7.7% West Bridgewater 140 1931.70 599 8,265 23.4% West Brookfield 16 431.32 273 7,359 5.9% West Newbury 8 196.01 138 3,381 5.8% West Springfield 334 1133.85 1947 6,610 17.2% West Stockbridge <5 * 45 3,763 * West Tisbury 7 242.81 99 3,434 7.1% Westborough 323 1714.24 1475 7,828 21.9% Westfield 427 1026.97 2392 5,753 17.9% Westford 132 570.46 1331 5,752 9.9% Westhampton 5 293.92 47 2,763 10.6% Westminster 29 395.52 419 5,715 6.9% Weston 106 955.49 835 7,527 12.7% Westport 75 450.62 949 5,702 7.9% Westwood 120 814.15 959 6,506 12.5% Weymouth 672 1198.64 4281 7,636 15.7% Whately <5 * 28 1,905 * Whitman 178 1154.36 1028 6,667 17.3% Wilbraham 210 1444.05 879 6,044 23.9% Williamsburg 10 405.37 158 6,405 6.3% Williamstown 83 1126.38 554 7,518 15.0% Wilmington 314 1288.30 1607 6,593 19.5% Winchendon 81 753.72 695 6,467 11.7% Winchester 106 474.83 1392 6,236 7.6% Windsor 0 0 28 3,278 0.0%

