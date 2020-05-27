Massachusetts releases updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, there were 74 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,547 with 94,220 confirmed cases.
Lowell and Chelsea have both seen more than 2,500 cases. Lynn and Brockton have passed 3,000 cases. Worcester has topped 4,500 cases, while Boston has surpassed 13,000 infected individuals.
Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population.
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Abington
|226
|1258.28
|1346
|7,494
|16.8%
|Acton
|148
|623.63
|1212
|5,107
|12.2%
|Acushnet
|81
|774.87
|666
|6,371
|12.2%
|Adams
|35
|422.67
|344
|4,154
|10.2%
|Agawam
|433
|1513.76
|2079
|7,268
|20.8%
|Alford
|0
|0
|7
|1,501
|0.0%
|Amesbury
|168
|1009.29
|1172
|7,041
|14.3%
|Amherst
|89
|219.76
|1115
|2,753
|8.0%
|Andover
|288
|799.66
|2008
|5,575
|14.3%
|Aquinnah
|0
|0
|10
|3,772
|0.0%
|Arlington
|291
|635.25
|2251
|4,914
|12.9%
|Ashburnham
|29
|461.79
|326
|5,191
|8.9%
|Ashby
|15
|433.84
|152
|4,396
|9.9%
|Ashfield
|<5
|*
|46
|2,682
|*
|Ashland
|232
|1190.18
|1233
|6,325
|18.8%
|Athol
|55
|459.67
|864
|7,221
|6.4%
|Attleboro
|609
|1316.25
|3354
|7,249
|18.2%
|Auburn
|196
|1188.42
|1257
|7,622
|15.6%
|Avon
|66
|1506.61
|397
|9,062
|16.6%
|Ayer
|72
|891.09
|1429
|17,686
|5.0%
|Barnstable
|339
|755.93
|2679
|5,974
|12.7%
|Barre
|53
|953.62
|315
|5,668
|16.8%
|Becket
|12
|666.50
|80
|4,443
|15.0%
|Bedford
|218
|1463.44
|2268
|15,225
|9.6%
|Belchertown
|92
|577.79
|676
|4,245
|13.6%
|Bellingham
|118
|660.09
|902
|5,046
|13.1%
|Belmont
|218
|798.35
|1302
|4,768
|16.7%
|Berkley
|58
|855.44
|444
|6,549
|13.1%
|Berlin
|22
|688.95
|171
|5,355
|12.9%
|Bernardston
|6
|286.94
|92
|4,400
|6.5%
|Beverly
|569
|1382.19
|2782
|6,758
|20.5%
|Billerica
|509
|1167.88
|3109
|7,134
|16.4%
|Blackstone
|43
|475.43
|502
|5,550
|8.6%
|Blandford
|<5
|*
|35
|2,881
|*
|Bolton
|12
|237.50
|196
|3,879
|6.1%
|Boston
|13061
|1879.37
|56074
|8,069
|23.3%
|Bourne
|151
|721.80
|1262
|6,033
|12.0%
|Boxborough
|23
|450.31
|242
|4,738
|9.5%
|Boxford
|38
|492.41
|354
|4,587
|10.7%
|Boylston
|20
|445.55
|250
|5,569
|8.0%
|Braintree
|777
|1974.10
|3213
|8,163
|24.2%
|Brewster
|94
|948.31
|557
|5,619
|16.9%
|Bridgewater
|330
|1160.05
|3136
|11,024
|10.5%
|Brimfield
|5
|134.21
|134
|3,597
|3.7%
|Brockton
|3961
|4031.62
|13555
|13,797
|29.2%
|Brookfield
|20
|546.19
|137
|3,741
|14.6%
|Brookline
|349
|542.06
|2473
|3,841
|14.1%
|Buckland
|8
|430.00
|18
|968
|44.4%
|Burlington
|246
|889.90
|1624
|5,875
|15.1%
|Cambridge
|918
|813.93
|9525
|8,445
|9.6%
|Canton
|271
|1174.96
|2088
|9,053
|13.0%
|Carlisle
|15
|314.55
|173
|3,628
|8.7%
|Carver
|52
|427.06
|642
|5,273
|8.1%
|Charlemont
|<5
|*
|52
|4,365
|*
|Charlton
|66
|469.01
|924
|6,566
|7.1%
|Chatham
|13
|221.99
|343
|5,857
|3.8%
|Chelmsford
|309
|858.77
|3032
|8,427
|10.2%
|Chelsea
|2713
|7203.05
|6742
|17,900
|40.2%
|Cheshire
|<5
|*
|129
|4,327
|*
|Chester
|5
|368.42
|54
|3,979
|9.3%
|Chesterfield
|<5
|*
|37
|3,023
|*
|Chicopee
|396
|694.55
|3122
|5,476
|12.7%
|Chilmark
|<5
|*
|39
|5,040
|*
|Clarksburg
|7
|415.82
|55
|3,267
|12.7%
|Clinton
|211
|1499.09
|1125
|7,993
|18.8%
|Cohasset
|23
|310.83
|347
|4,689
|6.6%
|Colrain
|<5
|*
|56
|3,487
|*
|Concord
|162
|865.16
|1912
|10,211
|8.5%
|Conway
|<5
|*
|76
|3,920
|*
|Cummington
|<5
|*
|43
|5,403
|*
|Dalton
|9
|137.99
|362
|5,550
|2.5%
|Danvers
|678
|2374.30
|3319
|11,623
|20.4%
|Dartmouth
|312
|847.38
|2341
|6,358
|13.3%
|Dedham
|340
|1253.46
|2023
|7,458
|16.8%
|Deerfield
|8
|150.02
|202
|3,788
|4.0%
|Dennis
|85
|642.79
|717
|5,422
|11.9%
|Dighton
|54
|688.27
|497
|6,335
|10.9%
|Douglas
|42
|446.82
|392
|4,170
|10.7%
|Dover
|18
|345.41
|187
|3,588
|9.6%
|Dracut
|433
|1340.34
|3093
|9,574
|14.0%
|Dudley
|74
|597.55
|519
|4,191
|14.3%
|Dunstable
|10
|300.12
|137
|4,112
|7.3%
|Duxbury
|65
|429.52
|1096
|7,242
|5.9%
|East Bridgewater
|173
|1172.37
|1077
|7,299
|16.1%
|East Brookfield
|9
|401.53
|77
|3,435
|11.7%
|East Longmeadow
|256
|1513.49
|1240
|7,331
|20.6%
|Eastham
|10
|215.22
|172
|3,702
|5.8%
|Easthampton
|79
|487.25
|808
|4,983
|9.8%
|Easton
|260
|1097.13
|1718
|7,249
|15.1%
|Edgartown
|7
|170.66
|174
|4,242
|4.0%
|Egremont
|5
|456.27
|40
|3,650
|12.5%
|Erving
|6
|286.53
|89
|4,250
|6.7%
|Essex
|22
|591.29
|170
|4,569
|12.9%
|Everett
|1565
|3224.38
|5122
|10,553
|30.6%
|Fairhaven
|211
|1316.24
|1648
|10,280
|12.8%
|Fall River
|1218
|1361.70
|8741
|9,772
|13.9%
|Falmouth
|178
|569.57
|2057
|6,582
|8.7%
|Fitchburg
|710
|1684.35
|4113
|9,757
|17.3%
|Florida
|<5
|*
|27
|3,440
|*
|Foxborough
|105
|579.70
|1038
|5,731
|10.1%
|Framingham
|1625
|2182.20
|6988
|9,384
|23.3%
|Franklin
|120
|354.90
|1565
|4,629
|7.7%
|Freetown
|83
|917.30
|567
|6,266
|14.6%
|Gardner
|178
|890.45
|2723
|13,622
|6.5%
|Georgetown
|52
|582.06
|433
|4,847
|12.0%
|Gill
|<5
|*
|44
|2,641
|*
|Gloucester
|241
|841.92
|1462
|5,107
|16.5%
|Goshen
|<5
|*
|20
|1,743
|*
|Gosnold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Grafton
|87
|436.21
|981
|4,919
|8.9%
|Granby
|28
|455.91
|229
|3,729
|12.2%
|Granville
|10
|642.55
|66
|4,241
|15.2%
|Great Barrington
|72
|1059.49
|680
|10,006
|10.6%
|Greenfield
|191
|1099.95
|1174
|6,761
|16.3%
|Groton
|40
|343.48
|593
|5,092
|6.7%
|Groveland
|29
|424.37
|364
|5,327
|8.0%
|Hadley
|42
|730.39
|423
|7,356
|9.9%
|Halifax
|56
|732.85
|493
|6,452
|11.4%
|Hamilton
|30
|401.39
|255
|3,412
|11.8%
|Hampden
|67
|1356.06
|345
|6,983
|19.7%
|Hancock
|<5
|*
|9
|1,385
|*
|Hanover
|61
|425.83
|726
|5,068
|8.4%
|Hanson
|93
|868.61
|682
|6,370
|13.6%
|Hardwick
|7
|211.39
|125
|3,775
|5.6%
|Harvard
|17
|245.40
|195
|2,815
|8.7%
|Harwich
|117
|931.30
|779
|6,201
|15.0%
|Hatfield
|14
|431.15
|148
|4,558
|9.5%
|Haverhill
|1104
|1676.65
|6336
|9,623
|17.4%
|Hawley
|0
|0
|5
|1,707
|0.0%
|Heath
|0
|0
|17
|2,818
|0.0%
|Hingham
|254
|1067.78
|1730
|7,273
|14.7%
|Hinsdale
|<5
|*
|94
|4,420
|*
|Holbrook
|186
|1646.74
|942
|8,340
|19.7%
|Holden
|93
|493.08
|1375
|7,290
|6.8%
|Holland
|8
|312.46
|67
|2,617
|11.9%
|Holliston
|56
|406.25
|699
|5,071
|8.0%
|Holyoke
|804
|1951.25
|3139
|7,618
|25.6%
|Hopedale
|39
|686.74
|361
|6,357
|10.8%
|Hopkinton
|115
|704.90
|974
|5,970
|11.8%
|Hubbardston
|5
|107.28
|201
|4,313
|2.5%
|Hudson
|170
|811.59
|1199
|5,724
|14.2%
|Hull
|47
|475.88
|544
|5,508
|8.6%
|Huntington
|14
|633.09
|104
|4,703
|13.5%
|Ipswich
|62
|461.07
|777
|5,778
|8.0%
|Kingston
|127
|936.34
|1044
|7,697
|12.2%
|Lakeville
|55
|487.13
|624
|5,527
|8.8%
|Lancaster
|81
|945.40
|478
|5,579
|16.9%
|Lanesborough
|8
|262.63
|126
|4,136
|6.3%
|Lawrence
|2939
|3333.11
|10172
|11,536
|28.9%
|Lee
|16
|272.12
|370
|6,293
|4.3%
|Leicester
|143
|1269.55
|836
|7,422
|17.1%
|Lenox
|13
|266.47
|417
|8,547
|3.1%
|Leominster
|575
|1416.53
|4122
|10,155
|13.9%
|Leverett
|<5
|*
|65
|3,218
|*
|Lexington
|308
|904.68
|1830
|5,375
|16.8%
|Leyden
|0
|0
|3
|478
|0.0%
|Lincoln
|34
|392.93
|447
|5,166
|7.6%
|Littleton
|100
|1029.00
|514
|5,289
|19.5%
|Longmeadow
|202
|1302.41
|973
|6,273
|20.8%
|Lowell
|2581
|2208.65
|14027
|12,003
|18.4%
|Ludlow
|113
|541.60
|983
|4,711
|11.5%
|Lunenburg
|60
|576.54
|606
|5,823
|9.9%
|Lynn
|3281
|3251.63
|10491
|10,397
|31.3%
|Lynnfield
|89
|764.01
|754
|6,473
|11.8%
|Malden
|1110
|1638.29
|5318
|7,849
|20.9%
|Manchester
|18
|363.90
|168
|3,396
|10.7%
|Mansfield
|157
|664.24
|1434
|6,067
|10.9%
|Marblehead
|221
|1149.99
|1229
|6,395
|18.0%
|Marion
|13
|280.14
|445
|9,589
|2.9%
|Marlborough
|918
|2113.31
|4181
|9,625
|22.0%
|Marshfield
|155
|599.39
|1481
|5,727
|10.5%
|Mashpee
|53
|344.65
|999
|6,496
|5.3%
|Mattapoisett
|29
|501.61
|283
|4,895
|10.2%
|Maynard
|71
|680.43
|632
|6,057
|11.2%
|Medfield
|34
|298.24
|530
|4,649
|6.4%
|Medford
|961
|1580.22
|4594
|7,554
|20.9%
|Medway
|109
|833.34
|701
|5,359
|15.5%
|Melrose
|233
|805.61
|1696
|5,864
|13.7%
|Mendon
|27
|466.07
|255
|4,402
|10.6%
|Merrimac
|33
|516.44
|370
|5,790
|8.9%
|Methuen
|905
|1689.98
|4711
|8,797
|19.2%
|Middleborough
|252
|936.04
|1996
|7,414
|12.6%
|Middlefield
|0
|0
|8
|1,763
|0.0%
|Middleton
|159
|1540.80
|753
|7,297
|21.1%
|Milford
|609
|2078.27
|2809
|9,586
|21.7%
|Millbury
|198
|1449.80
|1041
|7,622
|19.0%
|Millis
|47
|595.26
|473
|5,991
|9.9%
|Millville
|13
|366.12
|160
|4,506
|8.1%
|Milton
|291
|1016.43
|1662
|5,805
|17.5%
|Monroe
|0
|0
|4
|4,026
|0.0%
|Monson
|33
|391.22
|321
|3,805
|10.3%
|Montague
|25
|292.45
|435
|5,089
|5.7%
|Monterey
|0
|0
|21
|2,251
|0.0%
|Montgomery
|<5
|*
|9
|1,016
|*
|Mount Washington
|0
|0
|2
|1,475
|0.0%
|Nahant
|39
|1191.96
|238
|7,274
|16.4%
|Nantucket
|13
|114.64
|559
|4,930
|2.3%
|Natick
|395
|1099.59
|2070
|5,762
|19.1%
|Needham
|311
|1060.99
|1884
|6,427
|16.5%
|New Ashford
|0
|0
|3
|1,653
|0.0%
|New Bedford
|1756
|1763.85
|9121
|9,162
|19.3%
|New Braintree
|<5
|*
|40
|3,778
|*
|New Marlborough
|6
|392.17
|36
|2,353
|16.7%
|New Salem
|0
|0
|40
|4,054
|0.0%
|Newbury
|11
|165.45
|305
|4,587
|3.6%
|Newburyport
|71
|398.79
|1146
|6,437
|6.2%
|Newton
|745
|812.19
|5290
|5,767
|14.1%
|Norfolk
|24
|194.40
|406
|3,289
|5.9%
|North Adams
|46
|352.30
|567
|4,342
|8.1%
|North Andover
|311
|1028.15
|2478
|8,192
|12.6%
|North Attleborough
|239
|791.00
|1632
|5,401
|14.6%
|North Brookfield
|14
|301.29
|197
|4,240
|7.1%
|North Reading
|183
|1106.76
|837
|5,062
|21.9%
|Northampton
|269
|920.24
|1924
|6,582
|14.0%
|Northborough
|204
|1490.05
|1125
|8,217
|18.1%
|Northbridge
|300
|1668.12
|1399
|7,779
|21.4%
|Northfield
|<5
|*
|127
|4,264
|*
|Norton
|121
|609.18
|1257
|6,328
|9.6%
|Norwell
|118
|1102.30
|682
|6,371
|17.3%
|Norwood
|540
|1793.29
|3016
|10,016
|17.9%
|Oak Bluffs
|5
|96.73
|227
|4,392
|2.2%
|Oakham
|<5
|*
|86
|4,070
|*
|Orange
|39
|477.78
|505
|6,187
|7.7%
|Orleans
|15
|265.58
|251
|4,444
|6.0%
|Otis
|<5
|*
|50
|2,691
|*
|Oxford
|63
|457.10
|735
|5,333
|8.6%
|Palmer
|45
|378.33
|590
|4,960
|7.6%
|Paxton
|29
|585.95
|229
|4,627
|12.7%
|Peabody
|911
|1633.62
|4301
|7,713
|21.2%
|Pelham
|<5
|*
|50
|4,010
|*
|Pembroke
|85
|455.20
|985
|5,275
|8.6%
|Pepperell
|47
|382.71
|501
|4,079
|9.4%
|Peru
|<5
|*
|40
|4,757
|*
|Petersham
|7
|552.57
|73
|5,763
|9.6%
|Phillipston
|15
|875.04
|98
|5,717
|15.3%
|Pittsfield
|169
|381.68
|3243
|7,324
|5.2%
|Plainfield
|<5
|*
|27
|4,278
|*
|Plainville
|61
|668.59
|511
|5,601
|11.9%
|Plymouth
|526
|847.89
|4354
|7,018
|12.1%
|Plympton
|9
|301.10
|152
|5,085
|5.9%
|Princeton
|<5
|*
|161
|4,935
|*
|Provincetown
|22
|838.46
|245
|9,337
|9.0%
|Quincy
|1069
|1056.95
|6560
|6,486
|16.3%
|Randolph
|894
|2612.58
|3483
|10,179
|25.7%
|Raynham
|223
|1492.93
|1308
|8,757
|17.0%
|Reading
|276
|1004.22
|1623
|5,905
|17.0%
|Rehoboth
|54
|428.03
|550
|4,360
|9.8%
|Revere
|1582
|2597.00
|5778
|9,485
|27.4%
|Richmond
|5
|376.53
|40
|3,012
|12.5%
|Rochester
|31
|549.88
|299
|5,304
|10.4%
|Rockland
|273
|1513.60
|1428
|7,917
|19.1%
|Rockport
|76
|1159.56
|345
|5,264
|22.0%
|Rowe
|0
|0
|15
|4,381
|0.0%
|Rowley
|34
|550.73
|328
|5,313
|10.4%
|Royalston
|<5
|*
|53
|4,157
|*
|Russell
|11
|582.93
|71
|3,763
|15.5%
|Rutland
|47
|521.70
|460
|5,106
|10.2%
|Salem
|585
|1299.46
|3334
|7,406
|17.5%
|Salisbury
|50
|565.57
|489
|5,531
|10.2%
|Sandisfield
|<5
|*
|110
|11,776
|*
|Sandwich
|88
|418.36
|969
|4,607
|9.1%
|Saugus
|506
|1780.10
|2358
|8,295
|21.5%
|Savoy
|<5
|*
|28
|4,428
|*
|Scituate
|147
|811.19
|1073
|5,921
|13.6%
12
|Seekonk
|74
|528.48
|642
|4,585
|11.5%
|Sharon
|131
|715.43
|1042
|5,691
|12.6%
|Sheffield
|15
|485.90
|142
|4,600
|10.6%
|Shelburne
|8
|432.60
|161
|8,706
|5.0%
|Sherborn
|13
|338.78
|130
|3,388
|10.0%
|Shirley
|167
|1981.24
|2198
|26,076
|7.6%
|Shrewsbury
|306
|776.67
|2310
|5,863
|13.2%
|Shutesbury
|<5
|*
|51
|2,904
|*
|Somerset
|187
|1010.40
|1839
|9,936
|10.2%
|Somerville
|846
|1105.33
|6683
|8,732
|12.7%
|South Hadley
|134
|740.37
|851
|4,702
|15.7%
|Southampton
|29
|482.89
|253
|4,213
|11.5%
|Southborough
|39
|401.12
|477
|4,906
|8.2%
|Southbridge
|119
|706.51
|681
|4,043
|17.5%
|Southwick
|47
|479.92
|412
|4,207
|11.4%
|Spencer
|46
|399.30
|596
|5,174
|7.7%
|Springfield
|2432
|1536.00
|11374
|7,184
|21.4%
|Sterling
|114
|1447.92
|601
|7,633
|19.0%
|Stockbridge
|14
|802.96
|120
|6,883
|11.7%
|Stoneham
|354
|1587.16
|1846
|8,277
|19.2%
|Stoughton
|576
|2082.61
|2637
|9,534
|21.8%
|Stow
|28
|388.36
|289
|4,008
|9.7%
|Sturbridge
|34
|325.61
|319
|3,055
|10.7%
|Sudbury
|181
|1010.95
|1045
|5,837
|17.3%
|Sunderland
|9
|236.75
|128
|3,367
|7.0%
|Sutton
|47
|523.12
|419
|4,664
|11.2%
|Swampscott
|122
|890.08
|1043
|7,609
|11.7%
|Swansea
|113
|707.60
|1184
|7,414
|9.5%
|Taunton
|894
|1560.79
|5356
|9,351
|16.7%
|Templeton
|116
|1298.85
|618
|6,920
|18.8%
|Tewksbury
|560
|1818.73
|3019
|9,805
|18.5%
|Tisbury
|6
|144.18
|264
|6,344
|2.3%
|Tolland
|<5
|*
|7
|1,658
|*
|Topsfield
|109
|1865.18
|433
|7,409
|25.2%
|Townsend
|30
|327.91
|401
|4,383
|7.5%
|Truro
|9
|455.74
|78
|3,950
|11.5%
|Tyngsborough
|83
|692.19
|777
|6,480
|10.7%
|Tyringham
|<5
|*
|14
|5,576
|*
|Upton
|24
|265.46
|284
|3,141
|8.5%
|Uxbridge
|65
|421.71
|682
|4,425
|9.5%
|Wakefield
|293
|1084.99
|2247
|8,321
|13.0%
|Wales
|<5
|*
|56
|2,938
|*
|Walpole
|224
|864.84
|1716
|6,625
|13.1%
|Waltham
|1123
|1684.68
|4745
|7,118
|23.7%
|Ware
|26
|256.44
|438
|4,320
|5.9%
|Wareham
|200
|835.05
|1598
|6,672
|12.5%
|Warren
|18
|331.98
|159
|2,933
|11.3%
|Warwick
|0
|0
|30
|4,003
|0.0%
|Washington
|<5
|*
|17
|3,722
|*
|Watertown
|358
|1079.20
|2234
|6,734
|16.0%
|Wayland
|103
|775.49
|817
|6,151
|12.6%
|Webster
|163
|948.17
|1300
|7,562
|12.5%
|Wellesley
|218
|733.15
|1347
|4,530
|16.2%
|Wellfleet
|5
|181.25
|112
|4,060
|4.5%
14
|Wendell
|0
|0
|30
|4,107
|0.0%
|Wenham
|19
|364.96
|159
|3,054
|11.9%
|West Boylston
|41
|522.28
|535
|6,815
|7.7%
|West Bridgewater
|140
|1931.70
|599
|8,265
|23.4%
|West Brookfield
|16
|431.32
|273
|7,359
|5.9%
|West Newbury
|8
|196.01
|138
|3,381
|5.8%
|West Springfield
|334
|1133.85
|1947
|6,610
|17.2%
|West Stockbridge
|<5
|*
|45
|3,763
|*
|West Tisbury
|7
|242.81
|99
|3,434
|7.1%
|Westborough
|323
|1714.24
|1475
|7,828
|21.9%
|Westfield
|427
|1026.97
|2392
|5,753
|17.9%
|Westford
|132
|570.46
|1331
|5,752
|9.9%
|Westhampton
|5
|293.92
|47
|2,763
|10.6%
|Westminster
|29
|395.52
|419
|5,715
|6.9%
|Weston
|106
|955.49
|835
|7,527
|12.7%
|Westport
|75
|450.62
|949
|5,702
|7.9%
|Westwood
|120
|814.15
|959
|6,506
|12.5%
|Weymouth
|672
|1198.64
|4281
|7,636
|15.7%
|Whately
|<5
|*
|28
|1,905
|*
|Whitman
|178
|1154.36
|1028
|6,667
|17.3%
|Wilbraham
|210
|1444.05
|879
|6,044
|23.9%
|Williamsburg
|10
|405.37
|158
|6,405
|6.3%
|Williamstown
|83
|1126.38
|554
|7,518
|15.0%
|Wilmington
|314
|1288.30
|1607
|6,593
|19.5%
|Winchendon
|81
|753.72
|695
|6,467
|11.7%
|Winchester
|106
|474.83
|1392
|6,236
|7.6%
|Windsor
|0
|0
|28
|3,278
|0.0%
