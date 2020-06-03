Massachusetts releases updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 68 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,152 with 101,592 cases.

Lowell and Chelsea have both seen more than 2,500 cases. Lynn has passed 3,000 cases. Worcester and Brockton have topped 4,000 cases, while Boston has surpassed 13,000 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population.

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Abington 230 1280.56 1433 7978.41 16.05% Acton 152 640.48 1344 5663.19 11.31% Acushnet 86 822.70 756 7232.09 11.38% Adams 35 422.67 398 4806.36 8.79% Agawam 440 1538.23 2339 8177.08 18.81% Alford <5 * 9 1929.48 * Amesbury 170 1021.30 1279 7683.82 13.29% Amherst 93 229.64 1208 2982.87 7.70% Andover 299 830.21 2300 6386.21 13.00% Aquinnah 0 0 16 6034.78 0% Arlington 301 657.08 2539 5542.59 11.86% Ashburnham 30 477.71 361 5748.50 8.31% Ashby 15 433.84 170 4916.89 8.82% Ashfield <5 * 50 2915.65 * Ashland 243 1246.62 1365 7002.59 17.80% Athol 58 484.74 954 7973.18 6.08% Attleboro 625 1350.83 3666 7923.44 17.05% Auburn 205 1243.00 1377 8349.29 14.89% Avon 68 1552.27 425 9701.66 16.00% Ayer 114 1410.89 1748 21633.72 6.52% Barnstable 349 778.23 2931 6535.78 11.91% Barre 56 1007.60 350 6297.49 16.00% Becket 12 666.50 87 4832.13 13.79% Bedford 254 1705.11 2940 19736.33 8.64% Belchertown 96 602.91 737 4628.60 13.03%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Bellingham 123 688.06 1027 5745.02 11.98% Belmont 229 838.64 1474 5398.05 15.54% Berkley 66 973.43 500 7374.45 13.20% Berlin 22 688.95 197 6169.27 11.17% Bernardston 6 286.94 107 5117.18 5.61% Beverly 581 1411.34 3043 7391.91 19.09% Billerica 515 1181.65 3383 7762.19 15.22% Blackstone 44 486.49 555 6136.41 7.93% Blandford <5 * 41 3375.25 * Bolton 12 237.50 221 4374.00 5.43% Boston 13417 1930.59 62982 9062.57 21.30% Bourne 151 721.80 1389 6639.58 10.87% Boxborough 24 469.89 272 5325.41 8.82% Boxford 39 505.36 408 5286.88 9.56% Boylston 19 423.27 291 6482.70 6.53% Braintree 793 2014.75 3578 9090.51 22.16% Brewster 98 988.67 600 6053.06 16.33% Bridgewater 345 1212.78 3332 11713.02 10.35% Brimfield 6 161.06 147 3945.87 4.08% Brockton 4064 4136.46 14563 14822.66 27.91% Brookfield 20 546.19 159 4342.23 12.58% Brookline 365 566.91 2808 4361.30 13.00% Buckland 8 430.00 19 1021.25 42.11% Burlington 258 933.31 1800 6511.48 14.33% Cambridge 948 840.53 11894 10545.65 7.97%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Canton 282 1222.65 2250 9755.18 12.53% Carlisle 15 314.55 202 4235.91 7.43% Carver 57 468.12 727 5970.63 7.84% Charlemont <5 * 55 4616.99 * Charlton 67 476.12 1038 7376.29 6.45% Chatham 13 221.99 376 6420.61 3.46% Chelmsford 320 889.34 3309 9196.37 9.67% Chelsea 2779 7378.28 7094 18834.67 39.17% Cheshire <5 * 150 5031.20 * Chester <5 * 56 4126.36 * Chesterfield <5 * 48 3922.10 * Chicopee 407 713.85 3421 6000.17 11.90% Chilmark <5 * 43 5557.09 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 60 3564.21 11.67% Clinton 227 1612.76 1281 9101.09 17.72% Cohasset 24 324.35 383 5176.01 6.27% Colrain <5 * 63 3923.04 * Concord 170 907.88 2014 10755.70 8.44% Conway <5 * 86 4435.95 * Cummington <5 * 47 5905.91 * Dalton 9 137.99 407 6240.28 2.21% Danvers 706 2472.35 3581 12540.35 19.72% Dartmouth 365 991.32 3200 8691.07 11.41% Dedham 371 1367.75 2332 8597.29 15.91% Deerfield 8 150.02 222 4163.11 3.60%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Dennis 94 710.85 870 6579.14 10.80% Dighton 57 726.51 558 7112.11 10.22% Douglas 44 468.10 439 4670.38 10.02% Dover 18 345.41 222 4260.06 8.11% Dracut 447 1383.67 3373 10441.01 13.25% Dudley 76 613.70 601 4853.09 12.65% Dunstable 10 300.12 161 4831.86 6.21% Duxbury 102 674.01 1243 8213.66 8.21% East Bridgewater 174 1179.15 1162 7874.56 14.97% East Brookfield 10 446.14 85 3792.19 11.76% East Longmeadow 267 1578.53 1327 7845.33 20.12% Eastham 10 215.22 204 4390.51 4.90% Easthampton 79 487.25 884 5452.24 8.94% Easton 259 1092.91 1885 7954.17 13.74% Edgartown 7 170.66 237 5778.19 2.95% Egremont 5 456.27 41 3741.43 12.20% Erving 6 286.53 96 4584.45 6.25% Essex 23 618.17 196 5267.84 11.73% Everett 1647 3393.33 5575 11486.23 29.54% Fairhaven 227 1416.05 1796 11203.61 12.64% Fall River 1363 1523.80 9878 11043.39 13.80% Falmouth 185 591.97 2258 7225.27 8.19% Fitchburg 758 1798.22 4610 10936.43 16.44% Florida <5 * 31 3949.16 * Foxborough 110 607.30 1149 6343.57 9.57%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Framingham 1681 2257.40 7577 10175.08 22.19% Franklin 124 366.73 1752 5181.57 7.08% Freetown 89 983.61 637 7040.01 13.97% Gardner 190 950.48 2892 14467.31 6.57% Georgetown 54 604.44 484 5417.60 11.16% Gill <5 * 49 2941.25 * Gloucester 251 876.86 1659 5795.64 15.13% Goshen <5 * 22 1917.53 * Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0% Grafton 94 471.31 1089 5460.20 8.63% Granby 28 455.91 255 4152.07 10.98% Granville 10 642.55 77 4947.61 12.99% Great Barrington 72 1059.49 741 10903.88 9.72% Greenfield 193 1111.47 1266 7290.77 15.24% Groton 40 343.48 644 5530.06 6.21% Groveland 30 439.00 399 5838.74 7.52% Hadley 42 730.39 464 8069.08 9.05% Halifax 55 719.76 533 6975.16 10.32% Hamilton 31 414.77 286 3826.59 10.84% Hampden 83 1679.90 357 7225.58 23.25% Hancock <5 * 11 1692.56 * Hanover 67 467.72 822 5738.29 8.15% Hanson 98 915.31 741 6920.88 13.23% Hardwick 9 271.78 138 4167.32 6.52% Harvard 17 245.40 223 3219.13 7.62%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Harwich 121 963.14 857 6821.58 14.12% Hatfield 16 492.74 168 5173.79 9.52% Haverhill 1135 1723.73 6893 10468.44 16.47% Hawley 0 0 5 1706.94 0% Heath 0 0 18 2983.34 0% Hingham 257 1080.39 1838 7726.69 13.98% Hinsdale <5 * 113 5313.47 * Holbrook 187 1655.59 1009 8933.12 18.53% Holden 102 540.80 1508 7995.38 6.76% Holland 8 312.46 75 2929.33 10.67% Holliston 56 406.25 769 5578.75 7.28% Holyoke 842 2043.47 3450 8372.89 24.41% Hopedale 39 686.74 389 6849.77 10.03% Hopkinton 119 729.42 1072 6570.87 11.10% Hubbardston 5 107.28 236 5063.60 2.12% Hudson 179 854.56 1350 6444.99 13.26% Hull 48 486.00 599 6064.91 8.01% Huntington 14 633.09 112 5064.73 12.50% Ipswich 66 490.82 887 6596.30 7.44% Kingston 131 965.84 1109 8176.42 11.81% Lakeville 55 487.13 688 6093.52 7.99% Lancaster 87 1015.43 540 6302.67 16.11% Lanesborough 8 262.63 153 5022.77 5.23% Lawrence 3163 3587.15 11603 13158.92 27.26% Lee 18 306.13 414 7041.06 4.35%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Leicester 147 1305.06 919 8158.83 16.00% Lenox 13 266.47 605 12401.02 2.15% Leominster 613 1510.15 4523 11142.57 13.55% Leverett <5 * 71 3515.08 * Lexington 316 928.18 1981 5818.75 15.95% Leyden 0 0 3 478.44 0% Lincoln 36 416.04 483 5581.90 7.45% Littleton 99 1018.71 578 5947.61 17.13% Longmeadow 204 1315.30 1041 6711.91 19.60% Lowell 2671 2285.67 15517 13278.43 17.21% Ludlow 118 565.57 1408 6748.46 8.38% Lunenburg 60 576.54 698 6707.08 8.60% Lynn 3430 3399.30 11580 11476.34 29.62% Lynnfield 90 772.60 849 7288.17 10.60% Malden 1151 1698.80 5922 8740.48 19.44% Manchester 19 384.12 191 3861.42 9.95% Mansfield 158 668.47 1580 6684.68 10.00% Marblehead 224 1165.60 1384 7201.74 16.18% Marion 13 280.14 478 10300.60 2.72% Marlborough 938 2159.35 4510 10382.37 20.80% Marshfield 157 607.13 1604 6202.74 9.79% Mashpee 54 351.15 1083 7042.59 4.99% Mattapoisett 31 536.20 334 5777.12 9.28% Maynard 69 661.26 708 6785.11 9.75% Medfield 35 307.01 588 5157.72 5.95%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Medford 994 1634.48 5169 8499.63 19.23% Medway 113 863.92 765 5848.65 14.77% Melrose 239 826.36 1931 6676.53 12.38% Mendon 27 466.07 297 5126.77 9.09% Merrimac 34 532.08 411 6431.97 8.27% Methuen 939 1753.47 5277 9854.16 17.79% Middleborough 258 958.33 2158 8015.80 11.96% Middlefield 0 0 9 1983.87 0% Middleton 160 1550.49 824 7985.03 19.42% Milford 617 2105.57 2945 10050.08 20.95% Millbury 205 1501.05 1160 8493.76 17.67% Millis 47 595.26 519 6573.19 9.06% Millville 15 422.45 180 5069.34 8.33% Milton 295 1030.40 1820 6357.02 16.21% Monroe 0 0 4 4026.32 0% Monson 34 403.07 370 4386.35 9.19% Montague 25 292.45 477 5579.89 5.24% Monterey 0 0 25 2679.37 0% Montgomery <5 * 9 1016.38 * Mount Washington 0 0 2 1475.43 0% Nahant 39 1191.96 259 7915.84 15.06% Nantucket 13 114.64 629 5546.98 2.07% Natick 412 1146.91 2315 6444.42 17.80% Needham 318 1084.87 2062 7034.62 15.42% New Ashford 0 0 5 2754.78 0%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity New Bedford 1910 1918.54 10970 11019.02 17.41% New Braintree <5 * 42 3966.95 * New Marlborough 6 392.17 44 2875.89 13.64% New Salem <5 * 47 4763.34 * Newbury 13 195.53 334 5023.55 3.89% Newburyport 81 454.96 1275 7161.43 6.35% Newton 760 828.54 6023 6566.18 12.62% Norfolk 24 194.40 1591 12886.95 1.51% North Adams 46 352.30 649 4970.50 7.09% North Andover 326 1077.74 2762 9131.00 11.80% North Attleborough 248 820.78 1794 5937.45 13.82% North Brookfield 14 301.29 216 4648.52 6.48% North Reading 184 1112.81 944 5709.18 19.49% Northampton 269 920.24 2143 7331.15 12.55% Northborough 220 1606.92 1227 8962.22 17.93% Northbridge 304 1690.36 1486 8262.76 20.46% Northfield <5 * 137 4600.01 * Norton 126 634.35 1352 6806.66 9.32% Norwell 119 1111.64 734 6856.67 16.21% Norwood 563 1869.67 3309 10988.88 17.01% Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 268 5184.81 1.87% Oakham 6 283.98 107 5064.34 5.61% Orange 39 477.78 564 6909.40 6.91% Orleans 16 283.29 288 5099.15 5.56% Otis <5 * 55 2960.41 *

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Oxford 67 486.12 831 6029.32 8.06% Palmer 45 378.33 643 5405.90 7.00% Paxton 31 626.36 259 5233.10 11.97% Peabody 947 1698.18 4788 8585.92 19.78% Pelham <5 * 61 4892.41 * Pembroke 89 476.62 1092 5847.96 8.15% Pepperell 49 398.99 561 4568.06 8.73% Peru <5 * 41 4876.28 * Petersham 7 552.57 83 6551.94 8.43% Phillipston 15 875.04 106 6183.62 14.15% Pittsfield 168 379.42 3639 8218.55 4.62% Plainfield <5 * 29 4595.10 * Plainville 64 701.47 563 6170.74 11.37% Plymouth 545 878.52 4758 7669.73 11.45% Plympton 9 301.10 166 5553.55 5.42% Princeton 6 183.92 188 5762.72 3.19% Provincetown 22 838.46 267 10175.81 8.24% Quincy 1107 1094.52 7170 7089.16 15.44% Randolph 912 2665.18 3917 11446.85 23.28% Raynham 227 1519.71 1415 9473.09 16.04% Reading 291 1058.80 1860 6767.59 15.65% Rehoboth 58 459.74 619 4906.51 9.37% Revere 1667 2736.54 6403 10511.14 26.03% Richmond 5 376.53 49 3690.03 10.20% Rochester 33 585.36 339 6013.21 9.73%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Rockland 284 1574.59 1534 8505.00 18.51% Rockport 76 1159.56 385 5874.10 19.74% Rowe 0 0 16 4673.23 0% Rowley 39 631.72 372 6025.67 10.48% Royalston <5 * 59 4627.41 * Russell 11 582.93 81 4292.45 13.58% Rutland 52 577.20 513 5694.28 10.14% Salem 607 1348.33 3727 8278.81 16.29% Salisbury 51 576.88 539 6096.87 9.46% Sandisfield <5 * 116 12418.31 * Sandwich 90 427.86 1083 5148.63 8.31% Saugus 526 1850.46 2616 9203.04 20.11% Savoy <5 * 31 4902.85 * Scituate 173 954.67 1150 6346.05 15.04% Seekonk 76 542.77 725 5177.71 10.48% Sharon 142 775.50 1140 6225.86 12.46% Sheffield 15 485.90 156 5053.40 9.62% Shelburne 8 432.60 178 9625.40 4.49% Sherborn 13 338.78 154 4013.21 8.44% Shirley 173 2052.42 2254 26740.76 7.68% Shrewsbury 307 779.21 2563 6505.26 11.98% Shutesbury <5 * 56 3188.83 * Somerset 197 1064.43 1982 10709.13 9.94% Somerville 882 1152.36 7879 10294.18 11.19% South Hadley 137 756.94 924 5105.22 14.83%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Southampton 29 482.89 284 4728.96 10.21% Southborough 40 411.41 542 5574.59 7.38% Southbridge 133 789.63 778 4619.06 17.10% Southwick 48 490.13 462 4717.48 10.39% Spencer 48 416.66 672 5833.22 7.14% Springfield 2573 1625.06 12594 7954.12 20.43% Sterling 114 1447.92 645 8192.19 17.67% Stockbridge 14 802.96 130 7456.06 10.77% Stoneham 363 1627.51 2042 9155.33 17.78% Stoughton 591 2136.85 2854 10319.06 20.71% Stow 28 388.36 339 4701.96 8.26% Sturbridge 36 344.76 357 3418.85 10.08% Sudbury 188 1050.05 1135 6339.41 16.56% Sunderland 9 236.75 144 3788.00 6.25% Sutton 51 567.64 479 5331.39 10.65% Swampscott 123 897.37 1152 8404.67 10.68% Swansea 126 789.00 1350 8453.62 9.33% Taunton 934 1630.62 5846 10206.22 15.98% Templeton 119 1332.44 681 7625.16 17.47% Tewksbury 574 1864.20 3281 10655.83 17.49% Tisbury 7 168.21 319 7665.78 2.19% Tolland <5 * 8 1895.26 * Topsfield 110 1882.29 471 8059.64 23.35% Townsend 30 327.91 460 5027.92 6.52% Truro 9 455.74 87 4405.45 10.34%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Tyngsborough 86 717.21 862 7188.82 9.98% Tyringham <5 * 17 6770.76 * Upton 24 265.46 333 3683.22 7.21% Uxbridge 67 434.69 765 4963.25 8.76% Wakefield 299 1107.21 2416 8946.55 12.38% Wales <5 * 63 3305.55 * Walpole 227 876.42 2339 9030.64 9.71% Waltham 1170 1755.19 5251 7877.34 22.28% Ware 28 276.17 492 4852.66 5.69% Wareham 208 868.45 1789 7469.48 11.63% Warren 19 350.43 185 3412.04 10.27% Warwick 0 0 38 5069.95 0% Washington <5 * 22 4816.63 * Watertown 367 1106.33 2455 7400.66 14.95% Wayland 107 805.60 900 6776.08 11.89% Webster 189 1099.41 1517 8824.38 12.46% Wellesley 223 749.97 1502 5051.34 14.85% Wellfleet <5 * 126 4567.38 * Wendell 0 0 35 4791.72 0% Wenham 19 364.96 188 3611.16 10.11% West Boylston 41 522.28 578 7362.87 7.09% West Bridgewater 143 1973.09 656 9051.37 21.80% West Brookfield 17 458.27 345 9300.25 4.93% West Newbury 8 196.01 166 4067.13 4.82% West Springfield 352 1194.96 2150 7298.74 16.37%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity West Stockbridge 5 418.16 51 4265.28 9.80% West Tisbury 7 242.81 112 3884.88 6.25% Westborough 333 1767.31 1598 8480.98 20.84% Westfield 428 1029.38 2621 6303.75 16.33% Westford 134 579.10 1469 6348.49 9.12% Westhampton 5 293.92 51 2998.00 9.80% Westminster 32 436.43 471 6423.77 6.79% Weston 106 955.49 913 8229.86 11.61% Westport 87 522.71 1091 6554.96 7.97% Westwood 122 827.72 1038 7042.36 11.75% Weymouth 682 1216.48 4635 8267.44 14.71% Whately <5 * 33 2244.82 * Whitman 185 1199.76 1140 7393.10 16.23% Wilbraham 216 1485.31 942 6477.59 22.93% Williamsburg 10 405.37 183 7418.34 5.46% Williamstown 83 1126.38 586 7952.51 14.16% Wilmington 323 1325.23 1780 7303.11 18.15% Winchendon 87 809.56 797 7416.27 10.92% Winchester 113 506.19 1526 6835.77 7.40% Windsor 0 0 33 3863.29 0% Winthrop 245 1299.93 1492 7916.29 16.42% Woburn 586 1412.36 3471 8365.68 16.88% Worcester 4910 2559.04 21914 11421.36 22.41% Worthington 0 0 47 4432.56 0% Wrentham 189 1676.35 1277 11326.47 14.80%

