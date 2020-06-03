Massachusetts releases updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, there were 68 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,152 with 101,592 cases.
Lowell and Chelsea have both seen more than 2,500 cases. Lynn has passed 3,000 cases. Worcester and Brockton have topped 4,000 cases, while Boston has surpassed 13,000 infected individuals.
Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population.
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Abington
|230
|1280.56
|1433
|7978.41
|16.05%
|Acton
|152
|640.48
|1344
|5663.19
|11.31%
|Acushnet
|86
|822.70
|756
|7232.09
|11.38%
|Adams
|35
|422.67
|398
|4806.36
|8.79%
|Agawam
|440
|1538.23
|2339
|8177.08
|18.81%
|Alford
|<5
|*
|9
|1929.48
|*
|Amesbury
|170
|1021.30
|1279
|7683.82
|13.29%
|Amherst
|93
|229.64
|1208
|2982.87
|7.70%
|Andover
|299
|830.21
|2300
|6386.21
|13.00%
|Aquinnah
|0
|0
|16
|6034.78
|0%
|Arlington
|301
|657.08
|2539
|5542.59
|11.86%
|Ashburnham
|30
|477.71
|361
|5748.50
|8.31%
|Ashby
|15
|433.84
|170
|4916.89
|8.82%
|Ashfield
|<5
|*
|50
|2915.65
|*
|Ashland
|243
|1246.62
|1365
|7002.59
|17.80%
|Athol
|58
|484.74
|954
|7973.18
|6.08%
|Attleboro
|625
|1350.83
|3666
|7923.44
|17.05%
|Auburn
|205
|1243.00
|1377
|8349.29
|14.89%
|Avon
|68
|1552.27
|425
|9701.66
|16.00%
|Ayer
|114
|1410.89
|1748
|21633.72
|6.52%
|Barnstable
|349
|778.23
|2931
|6535.78
|11.91%
|Barre
|56
|1007.60
|350
|6297.49
|16.00%
|Becket
|12
|666.50
|87
|4832.13
|13.79%
|Bedford
|254
|1705.11
|2940
|19736.33
|8.64%
|Belchertown
|96
|602.91
|737
|4628.60
|13.03%
|Bellingham
|123
|688.06
|1027
|5745.02
|11.98%
|Belmont
|229
|838.64
|1474
|5398.05
|15.54%
|Berkley
|66
|973.43
|500
|7374.45
|13.20%
|Berlin
|22
|688.95
|197
|6169.27
|11.17%
|Bernardston
|6
|286.94
|107
|5117.18
|5.61%
|Beverly
|581
|1411.34
|3043
|7391.91
|19.09%
|Billerica
|515
|1181.65
|3383
|7762.19
|15.22%
|Blackstone
|44
|486.49
|555
|6136.41
|7.93%
|Blandford
|<5
|*
|41
|3375.25
|*
|Bolton
|12
|237.50
|221
|4374.00
|5.43%
|Boston
|13417
|1930.59
|62982
|9062.57
|21.30%
|Bourne
|151
|721.80
|1389
|6639.58
|10.87%
|Boxborough
|24
|469.89
|272
|5325.41
|8.82%
|Boxford
|39
|505.36
|408
|5286.88
|9.56%
|Boylston
|19
|423.27
|291
|6482.70
|6.53%
|Braintree
|793
|2014.75
|3578
|9090.51
|22.16%
|Brewster
|98
|988.67
|600
|6053.06
|16.33%
|Bridgewater
|345
|1212.78
|3332
|11713.02
|10.35%
|Brimfield
|6
|161.06
|147
|3945.87
|4.08%
|Brockton
|4064
|4136.46
|14563
|14822.66
|27.91%
|Brookfield
|20
|546.19
|159
|4342.23
|12.58%
|Brookline
|365
|566.91
|2808
|4361.30
|13.00%
|Buckland
|8
|430.00
|19
|1021.25
|42.11%
|Burlington
|258
|933.31
|1800
|6511.48
|14.33%
|Cambridge
|948
|840.53
|11894
|10545.65
|7.97%
|Canton
|282
|1222.65
|2250
|9755.18
|12.53%
|Carlisle
|15
|314.55
|202
|4235.91
|7.43%
|Carver
|57
|468.12
|727
|5970.63
|7.84%
|Charlemont
|<5
|*
|55
|4616.99
|*
|Charlton
|67
|476.12
|1038
|7376.29
|6.45%
|Chatham
|13
|221.99
|376
|6420.61
|3.46%
|Chelmsford
|320
|889.34
|3309
|9196.37
|9.67%
|Chelsea
|2779
|7378.28
|7094
|18834.67
|39.17%
|Cheshire
|<5
|*
|150
|5031.20
|*
|Chester
|<5
|*
|56
|4126.36
|*
|Chesterfield
|<5
|*
|48
|3922.10
|*
|Chicopee
|407
|713.85
|3421
|6000.17
|11.90%
|Chilmark
|<5
|*
|43
|5557.09
|*
|Clarksburg
|7
|415.82
|60
|3564.21
|11.67%
|Clinton
|227
|1612.76
|1281
|9101.09
|17.72%
|Cohasset
|24
|324.35
|383
|5176.01
|6.27%
|Colrain
|<5
|*
|63
|3923.04
|*
|Concord
|170
|907.88
|2014
|10755.70
|8.44%
|Conway
|<5
|*
|86
|4435.95
|*
|Cummington
|<5
|*
|47
|5905.91
|*
|Dalton
|9
|137.99
|407
|6240.28
|2.21%
|Danvers
|706
|2472.35
|3581
|12540.35
|19.72%
|Dartmouth
|365
|991.32
|3200
|8691.07
|11.41%
|Dedham
|371
|1367.75
|2332
|8597.29
|15.91%
|Deerfield
|8
|150.02
|222
|4163.11
|3.60%
|Dennis
|94
|710.85
|870
|6579.14
|10.80%
|Dighton
|57
|726.51
|558
|7112.11
|10.22%
|Douglas
|44
|468.10
|439
|4670.38
|10.02%
|Dover
|18
|345.41
|222
|4260.06
|8.11%
|Dracut
|447
|1383.67
|3373
|10441.01
|13.25%
|Dudley
|76
|613.70
|601
|4853.09
|12.65%
|Dunstable
|10
|300.12
|161
|4831.86
|6.21%
|Duxbury
|102
|674.01
|1243
|8213.66
|8.21%
|East Bridgewater
|174
|1179.15
|1162
|7874.56
|14.97%
|East Brookfield
|10
|446.14
|85
|3792.19
|11.76%
|East Longmeadow
|267
|1578.53
|1327
|7845.33
|20.12%
|Eastham
|10
|215.22
|204
|4390.51
|4.90%
|Easthampton
|79
|487.25
|884
|5452.24
|8.94%
|Easton
|259
|1092.91
|1885
|7954.17
|13.74%
|Edgartown
|7
|170.66
|237
|5778.19
|2.95%
|Egremont
|5
|456.27
|41
|3741.43
|12.20%
|Erving
|6
|286.53
|96
|4584.45
|6.25%
|Essex
|23
|618.17
|196
|5267.84
|11.73%
|Everett
|1647
|3393.33
|5575
|11486.23
|29.54%
|Fairhaven
|227
|1416.05
|1796
|11203.61
|12.64%
|Fall River
|1363
|1523.80
|9878
|11043.39
|13.80%
|Falmouth
|185
|591.97
|2258
|7225.27
|8.19%
|Fitchburg
|758
|1798.22
|4610
|10936.43
|16.44%
|Florida
|<5
|*
|31
|3949.16
|*
|Foxborough
|110
|607.30
|1149
|6343.57
|9.57%
|Framingham
|1681
|2257.40
|7577
|10175.08
|22.19%
|Franklin
|124
|366.73
|1752
|5181.57
|7.08%
|Freetown
|89
|983.61
|637
|7040.01
|13.97%
|Gardner
|190
|950.48
|2892
|14467.31
|6.57%
|Georgetown
|54
|604.44
|484
|5417.60
|11.16%
|Gill
|<5
|*
|49
|2941.25
|*
|Gloucester
|251
|876.86
|1659
|5795.64
|15.13%
|Goshen
|<5
|*
|22
|1917.53
|*
|Gosnold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Grafton
|94
|471.31
|1089
|5460.20
|8.63%
|Granby
|28
|455.91
|255
|4152.07
|10.98%
|Granville
|10
|642.55
|77
|4947.61
|12.99%
|Great Barrington
|72
|1059.49
|741
|10903.88
|9.72%
|Greenfield
|193
|1111.47
|1266
|7290.77
|15.24%
|Groton
|40
|343.48
|644
|5530.06
|6.21%
|Groveland
|30
|439.00
|399
|5838.74
|7.52%
|Hadley
|42
|730.39
|464
|8069.08
|9.05%
|Halifax
|55
|719.76
|533
|6975.16
|10.32%
|Hamilton
|31
|414.77
|286
|3826.59
|10.84%
|Hampden
|83
|1679.90
|357
|7225.58
|23.25%
|Hancock
|<5
|*
|11
|1692.56
|*
|Hanover
|67
|467.72
|822
|5738.29
|8.15%
|Hanson
|98
|915.31
|741
|6920.88
|13.23%
|Hardwick
|9
|271.78
|138
|4167.32
|6.52%
|Harvard
|17
|245.40
|223
|3219.13
|7.62%
|Harwich
|121
|963.14
|857
|6821.58
|14.12%
|Hatfield
|16
|492.74
|168
|5173.79
|9.52%
|Haverhill
|1135
|1723.73
|6893
|10468.44
|16.47%
|Hawley
|0
|0
|5
|1706.94
|0%
|Heath
|0
|0
|18
|2983.34
|0%
|Hingham
|257
|1080.39
|1838
|7726.69
|13.98%
|Hinsdale
|<5
|*
|113
|5313.47
|*
|Holbrook
|187
|1655.59
|1009
|8933.12
|18.53%
|Holden
|102
|540.80
|1508
|7995.38
|6.76%
|Holland
|8
|312.46
|75
|2929.33
|10.67%
|Holliston
|56
|406.25
|769
|5578.75
|7.28%
|Holyoke
|842
|2043.47
|3450
|8372.89
|24.41%
|Hopedale
|39
|686.74
|389
|6849.77
|10.03%
|Hopkinton
|119
|729.42
|1072
|6570.87
|11.10%
|Hubbardston
|5
|107.28
|236
|5063.60
|2.12%
|Hudson
|179
|854.56
|1350
|6444.99
|13.26%
|Hull
|48
|486.00
|599
|6064.91
|8.01%
|Huntington
|14
|633.09
|112
|5064.73
|12.50%
|Ipswich
|66
|490.82
|887
|6596.30
|7.44%
|Kingston
|131
|965.84
|1109
|8176.42
|11.81%
|Lakeville
|55
|487.13
|688
|6093.52
|7.99%
|Lancaster
|87
|1015.43
|540
|6302.67
|16.11%
|Lanesborough
|8
|262.63
|153
|5022.77
|5.23%
|Lawrence
|3163
|3587.15
|11603
|13158.92
|27.26%
|Lee
|18
|306.13
|414
|7041.06
|4.35%
|Leicester
|147
|1305.06
|919
|8158.83
|16.00%
|Lenox
|13
|266.47
|605
|12401.02
|2.15%
|Leominster
|613
|1510.15
|4523
|11142.57
|13.55%
|Leverett
|<5
|*
|71
|3515.08
|*
|Lexington
|316
|928.18
|1981
|5818.75
|15.95%
|Leyden
|0
|0
|3
|478.44
|0%
|Lincoln
|36
|416.04
|483
|5581.90
|7.45%
|Littleton
|99
|1018.71
|578
|5947.61
|17.13%
|Longmeadow
|204
|1315.30
|1041
|6711.91
|19.60%
|Lowell
|2671
|2285.67
|15517
|13278.43
|17.21%
|Ludlow
|118
|565.57
|1408
|6748.46
|8.38%
|Lunenburg
|60
|576.54
|698
|6707.08
|8.60%
|Lynn
|3430
|3399.30
|11580
|11476.34
|29.62%
|Lynnfield
|90
|772.60
|849
|7288.17
|10.60%
|Malden
|1151
|1698.80
|5922
|8740.48
|19.44%
|Manchester
|19
|384.12
|191
|3861.42
|9.95%
|Mansfield
|158
|668.47
|1580
|6684.68
|10.00%
|Marblehead
|224
|1165.60
|1384
|7201.74
|16.18%
|Marion
|13
|280.14
|478
|10300.60
|2.72%
|Marlborough
|938
|2159.35
|4510
|10382.37
|20.80%
|Marshfield
|157
|607.13
|1604
|6202.74
|9.79%
|Mashpee
|54
|351.15
|1083
|7042.59
|4.99%
|Mattapoisett
|31
|536.20
|334
|5777.12
|9.28%
|Maynard
|69
|661.26
|708
|6785.11
|9.75%
|Medfield
|35
|307.01
|588
|5157.72
|5.95%
|Medford
|994
|1634.48
|5169
|8499.63
|19.23%
|Medway
|113
|863.92
|765
|5848.65
|14.77%
|Melrose
|239
|826.36
|1931
|6676.53
|12.38%
|Mendon
|27
|466.07
|297
|5126.77
|9.09%
|Merrimac
|34
|532.08
|411
|6431.97
|8.27%
|Methuen
|939
|1753.47
|5277
|9854.16
|17.79%
|Middleborough
|258
|958.33
|2158
|8015.80
|11.96%
|Middlefield
|0
|0
|9
|1983.87
|0%
|Middleton
|160
|1550.49
|824
|7985.03
|19.42%
|Milford
|617
|2105.57
|2945
|10050.08
|20.95%
|Millbury
|205
|1501.05
|1160
|8493.76
|17.67%
|Millis
|47
|595.26
|519
|6573.19
|9.06%
|Millville
|15
|422.45
|180
|5069.34
|8.33%
|Milton
|295
|1030.40
|1820
|6357.02
|16.21%
|Monroe
|0
|0
|4
|4026.32
|0%
|Monson
|34
|403.07
|370
|4386.35
|9.19%
|Montague
|25
|292.45
|477
|5579.89
|5.24%
|Monterey
|0
|0
|25
|2679.37
|0%
|Montgomery
|<5
|*
|9
|1016.38
|*
|Mount Washington
|0
|0
|2
|1475.43
|0%
|Nahant
|39
|1191.96
|259
|7915.84
|15.06%
|Nantucket
|13
|114.64
|629
|5546.98
|2.07%
|Natick
|412
|1146.91
|2315
|6444.42
|17.80%
|Needham
|318
|1084.87
|2062
|7034.62
|15.42%
|New Ashford
|0
|0
|5
|2754.78
|0%
|New Bedford
|1910
|1918.54
|10970
|11019.02
|17.41%
|New Braintree
|<5
|*
|42
|3966.95
|*
|New Marlborough
|6
|392.17
|44
|2875.89
|13.64%
|New Salem
|<5
|*
|47
|4763.34
|*
|Newbury
|13
|195.53
|334
|5023.55
|3.89%
|Newburyport
|81
|454.96
|1275
|7161.43
|6.35%
|Newton
|760
|828.54
|6023
|6566.18
|12.62%
|Norfolk
|24
|194.40
|1591
|12886.95
|1.51%
|North Adams
|46
|352.30
|649
|4970.50
|7.09%
|North Andover
|326
|1077.74
|2762
|9131.00
|11.80%
|North Attleborough
|248
|820.78
|1794
|5937.45
|13.82%
|North Brookfield
|14
|301.29
|216
|4648.52
|6.48%
|North Reading
|184
|1112.81
|944
|5709.18
|19.49%
|Northampton
|269
|920.24
|2143
|7331.15
|12.55%
|Northborough
|220
|1606.92
|1227
|8962.22
|17.93%
|Northbridge
|304
|1690.36
|1486
|8262.76
|20.46%
|Northfield
|<5
|*
|137
|4600.01
|*
|Norton
|126
|634.35
|1352
|6806.66
|9.32%
|Norwell
|119
|1111.64
|734
|6856.67
|16.21%
|Norwood
|563
|1869.67
|3309
|10988.88
|17.01%
|Oak Bluffs
|5
|96.73
|268
|5184.81
|1.87%
|Oakham
|6
|283.98
|107
|5064.34
|5.61%
|Orange
|39
|477.78
|564
|6909.40
|6.91%
|Orleans
|16
|283.29
|288
|5099.15
|5.56%
|Otis
|<5
|*
|55
|2960.41
|*
|Oxford
|67
|486.12
|831
|6029.32
|8.06%
|Palmer
|45
|378.33
|643
|5405.90
|7.00%
|Paxton
|31
|626.36
|259
|5233.10
|11.97%
|Peabody
|947
|1698.18
|4788
|8585.92
|19.78%
|Pelham
|<5
|*
|61
|4892.41
|*
|Pembroke
|89
|476.62
|1092
|5847.96
|8.15%
|Pepperell
|49
|398.99
|561
|4568.06
|8.73%
|Peru
|<5
|*
|41
|4876.28
|*
|Petersham
|7
|552.57
|83
|6551.94
|8.43%
|Phillipston
|15
|875.04
|106
|6183.62
|14.15%
|Pittsfield
|168
|379.42
|3639
|8218.55
|4.62%
|Plainfield
|<5
|*
|29
|4595.10
|*
|Plainville
|64
|701.47
|563
|6170.74
|11.37%
|Plymouth
|545
|878.52
|4758
|7669.73
|11.45%
|Plympton
|9
|301.10
|166
|5553.55
|5.42%
|Princeton
|6
|183.92
|188
|5762.72
|3.19%
|Provincetown
|22
|838.46
|267
|10175.81
|8.24%
|Quincy
|1107
|1094.52
|7170
|7089.16
|15.44%
|Randolph
|912
|2665.18
|3917
|11446.85
|23.28%
|Raynham
|227
|1519.71
|1415
|9473.09
|16.04%
|Reading
|291
|1058.80
|1860
|6767.59
|15.65%
|Rehoboth
|58
|459.74
|619
|4906.51
|9.37%
|Revere
|1667
|2736.54
|6403
|10511.14
|26.03%
|Richmond
|5
|376.53
|49
|3690.03
|10.20%
|Rochester
|33
|585.36
|339
|6013.21
|9.73%
|Rockland
|284
|1574.59
|1534
|8505.00
|18.51%
|Rockport
|76
|1159.56
|385
|5874.10
|19.74%
|Rowe
|0
|0
|16
|4673.23
|0%
|Rowley
|39
|631.72
|372
|6025.67
|10.48%
|Royalston
|<5
|*
|59
|4627.41
|*
|Russell
|11
|582.93
|81
|4292.45
|13.58%
|Rutland
|52
|577.20
|513
|5694.28
|10.14%
|Salem
|607
|1348.33
|3727
|8278.81
|16.29%
|Salisbury
|51
|576.88
|539
|6096.87
|9.46%
|Sandisfield
|<5
|*
|116
|12418.31
|*
|Sandwich
|90
|427.86
|1083
|5148.63
|8.31%
|Saugus
|526
|1850.46
|2616
|9203.04
|20.11%
|Savoy
|<5
|*
|31
|4902.85
|*
|Scituate
|173
|954.67
|1150
|6346.05
|15.04%
|Seekonk
|76
|542.77
|725
|5177.71
|10.48%
|Sharon
|142
|775.50
|1140
|6225.86
|12.46%
|Sheffield
|15
|485.90
|156
|5053.40
|9.62%
|Shelburne
|8
|432.60
|178
|9625.40
|4.49%
|Sherborn
|13
|338.78
|154
|4013.21
|8.44%
|Shirley
|173
|2052.42
|2254
|26740.76
|7.68%
|Shrewsbury
|307
|779.21
|2563
|6505.26
|11.98%
|Shutesbury
|<5
|*
|56
|3188.83
|*
|Somerset
|197
|1064.43
|1982
|10709.13
|9.94%
|Somerville
|882
|1152.36
|7879
|10294.18
|11.19%
|South Hadley
|137
|756.94
|924
|5105.22
|14.83%
|Southampton
|29
|482.89
|284
|4728.96
|10.21%
|Southborough
|40
|411.41
|542
|5574.59
|7.38%
|Southbridge
|133
|789.63
|778
|4619.06
|17.10%
|Southwick
|48
|490.13
|462
|4717.48
|10.39%
|Spencer
|48
|416.66
|672
|5833.22
|7.14%
|Springfield
|2573
|1625.06
|12594
|7954.12
|20.43%
|Sterling
|114
|1447.92
|645
|8192.19
|17.67%
|Stockbridge
|14
|802.96
|130
|7456.06
|10.77%
|Stoneham
|363
|1627.51
|2042
|9155.33
|17.78%
|Stoughton
|591
|2136.85
|2854
|10319.06
|20.71%
|Stow
|28
|388.36
|339
|4701.96
|8.26%
|Sturbridge
|36
|344.76
|357
|3418.85
|10.08%
|Sudbury
|188
|1050.05
|1135
|6339.41
|16.56%
|Sunderland
|9
|236.75
|144
|3788.00
|6.25%
|Sutton
|51
|567.64
|479
|5331.39
|10.65%
|Swampscott
|123
|897.37
|1152
|8404.67
|10.68%
|Swansea
|126
|789.00
|1350
|8453.62
|9.33%
|Taunton
|934
|1630.62
|5846
|10206.22
|15.98%
|Templeton
|119
|1332.44
|681
|7625.16
|17.47%
|Tewksbury
|574
|1864.20
|3281
|10655.83
|17.49%
|Tisbury
|7
|168.21
|319
|7665.78
|2.19%
|Tolland
|<5
|*
|8
|1895.26
|*
|Topsfield
|110
|1882.29
|471
|8059.64
|23.35%
|Townsend
|30
|327.91
|460
|5027.92
|6.52%
|Truro
|9
|455.74
|87
|4405.45
|10.34%
|Tyngsborough
|86
|717.21
|862
|7188.82
|9.98%
|Tyringham
|<5
|*
|17
|6770.76
|*
|Upton
|24
|265.46
|333
|3683.22
|7.21%
|Uxbridge
|67
|434.69
|765
|4963.25
|8.76%
|Wakefield
|299
|1107.21
|2416
|8946.55
|12.38%
|Wales
|<5
|*
|63
|3305.55
|*
|Walpole
|227
|876.42
|2339
|9030.64
|9.71%
|Waltham
|1170
|1755.19
|5251
|7877.34
|22.28%
|Ware
|28
|276.17
|492
|4852.66
|5.69%
|Wareham
|208
|868.45
|1789
|7469.48
|11.63%
|Warren
|19
|350.43
|185
|3412.04
|10.27%
|Warwick
|0
|0
|38
|5069.95
|0%
|Washington
|<5
|*
|22
|4816.63
|*
|Watertown
|367
|1106.33
|2455
|7400.66
|14.95%
|Wayland
|107
|805.60
|900
|6776.08
|11.89%
|Webster
|189
|1099.41
|1517
|8824.38
|12.46%
|Wellesley
|223
|749.97
|1502
|5051.34
|14.85%
|Wellfleet
|<5
|*
|126
|4567.38
|*
|Wendell
|0
|0
|35
|4791.72
|0%
|Wenham
|19
|364.96
|188
|3611.16
|10.11%
|West Boylston
|41
|522.28
|578
|7362.87
|7.09%
|West Bridgewater
|143
|1973.09
|656
|9051.37
|21.80%
|West Brookfield
|17
|458.27
|345
|9300.25
|4.93%
|West Newbury
|8
|196.01
|166
|4067.13
|4.82%
|West Springfield
|352
|1194.96
|2150
|7298.74
|16.37%
|West Stockbridge
|5
|418.16
|51
|4265.28
|9.80%
|West Tisbury
|7
|242.81
|112
|3884.88
|6.25%
|Westborough
|333
|1767.31
|1598
|8480.98
|20.84%
|Westfield
|428
|1029.38
|2621
|6303.75
|16.33%
|Westford
|134
|579.10
|1469
|6348.49
|9.12%
|Westhampton
|5
|293.92
|51
|2998.00
|9.80%
|Westminster
|32
|436.43
|471
|6423.77
|6.79%
|Weston
|106
|955.49
|913
|8229.86
|11.61%
|Westport
|87
|522.71
|1091
|6554.96
|7.97%
|Westwood
|122
|827.72
|1038
|7042.36
|11.75%
|Weymouth
|682
|1216.48
|4635
|8267.44
|14.71%
|Whately
|<5
|*
|33
|2244.82
|*
|Whitman
|185
|1199.76
|1140
|7393.10
|16.23%
|Wilbraham
|216
|1485.31
|942
|6477.59
|22.93%
|Williamsburg
|10
|405.37
|183
|7418.34
|5.46%
|Williamstown
|83
|1126.38
|586
|7952.51
|14.16%
|Wilmington
|323
|1325.23
|1780
|7303.11
|18.15%
|Winchendon
|87
|809.56
|797
|7416.27
|10.92%
|Winchester
|113
|506.19
|1526
|6835.77
|7.40%
|Windsor
|0
|0
|33
|3863.29
|0%
|Winthrop
|245
|1299.93
|1492
|7916.29
|16.42%
|Woburn
|586
|1412.36
|3471
|8365.68
|16.88%
|Worcester
|4910
|2559.04
|21914
|11421.36
|22.41%
|Worthington
|0
|0
|47
|4432.56
|0%
|Wrentham
|189
|1676.35
|1277
|11326.47
|14.80%
