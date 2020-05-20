Massachusetts releases updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 128 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,066 with 88,970 confirmed cases.

Lowell and Chelsea have both seen more than 2,000 cases. Lynn and Brockton have passed 3,000 cases. Worcester has topped 4,000 cases, while Boston has surpassed 12,600 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Abington 219 1219.31 Acton 138 581.49 Acushnet 73 698.34 Adams 35 422.67 Agawam 423 1478.80 Alford 0 0 Amesbury 154 925.18 Amherst 85 209.89 Andover 263 730.25 Aquinnah 0 0 Arlington 279 609.05 Ashburnham 26 414.02 Ashby 14 404.92 Ashfield <5 * Ashland 214 1097.84 Athol 46 384.45 Attleboro 577 1247.09 Auburn 184 1115.66 Avon 67 1529.44 Ayer 65 804.46 Barnstable 293 653.35 Barre 47 845.66 Becket 12 666.50 Bedford 232 1557.42 Belchertown 88 552.67 Bellingham 112 626.53 Belmont 210 769.06 Berkley 52 766.94 Berlin 20 626.32 Bernardston 6 286.94 Beverly 542 1316.60 Billerica 486 1115.11 Blackstone 40 442.26 Blandford <5 * Bolton 12 237.50 Boston 12629 1817.20 Bourne 144 688.34 Boxborough 23 450.31 Boxford 35 453.53 Boylston 18 400.99 Braintree 754 1915.66 Brewster 92 928.14 Bridgewater 328 1153.02 Brimfield <5 * Brockton 3773 3840.27 Brookfield 15 409.64 Brookline 343 532.74 Buckland 8 430.00 Burlington 231 835.64 Cambridge 889 788.22 Canton 266 1153.28 Carlisle 12 251.64 Carver 49 402.42 Charlemont <5 * Charlton 60 426.37 Chatham 12 204.91 Chelmsford 302 839.32 Chelsea 2598 6897.72 Cheshire <5 * Chester <5 * Chesterfield <5 * Chicopee 373 654.21 Chilmark <5 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 Clinton 174 1236.21 Cohasset 21 283.80 Colrain <5 * Concord 160 854.47 Conway <5 * Cummington <5 * Dalton 9 137.99 Danvers 643 2251.73 Dartmouth 284 771.33 Dedham 340 1253.46 Deerfield 8 150.02 Dennis 83 627.67 Dighton 54 688.27 Douglas 39 414.91 Dover 17 326.22 Dracut 422 1306.29 Dudley 72 581.40 Dunstable 9 270.10 Duxbury 60 396.48 East Bridgewater 172 1165.60 East Brookfield 9 401.53 East Longmeadow 238 1407.08 Eastham 10 215.22 Easthampton 70 431.74 Easton 248 1046.49 Edgartown 7 170.66 Egremont 5 456.27 Erving 6 286.53 Essex 21 564.41 Everett 1474 3036.90 Fairhaven 183 1141.57 Fall River 1051 1175.00 Falmouth 170 543.97 Fitchburg 631 1496.94 Florida <5 * Foxborough 100 552.10 Framingham 1493 2004.93 Franklin 111 328.28 Freetown 80 884.15 Gardner 156 780.39 Georgetown 45 503.70 Gill <5 * Gloucester 233 813.98 Goshen <5 * Gosnold 0 0 Grafton 81 406.13 Granby 26 423.35 Granville 9 578.29 Great Barrington 52 765.18 Greenfield 189 1088.43 Groton 38 326.31 Groveland 28 409.74 Hadley 40 695.61 Halifax 48 628.16 Hamilton 28 374.63 Hampden 45 910.79 Hancock <5 * Hanover 60 418.85 Hanson 88 821.91 Hardwick 7 211.39 Harvard 16 230.97 Harwich 111 883.54 Hatfield 10 307.96 Haverhill 1066 1618.94 Hawley 0 0 Heath 0 0 Hingham 237 996.31 Hinsdale <5 * Holbrook 176 1558.21 Holden 85 450.67 Holland 8 312.46 Holliston 53 384.49 Holyoke 764 1854.17 Hopedale 34 598.69 Hopkinton 110 674.25 Hubbardston 5 107.28 Hudson 163 778.17 Hull 47 475.88 Huntington 13 587.87 Ipswich 62 461.07 Kingston 116 855.24 Lakeville 54 478.27 Lancaster 75 875.37 Lanesborough 7 229.80 Lawrence 2681 3040.51 Lee 16 272.12 Leicester 128 1136.38 Lenox 13 266.47 Leominster 516 1271.18 Leverett <5 * Lexington 302 887.06 Leyden 0 0 Lincoln 32 369.82 Littleton 94 967.26 Longmeadow 202 1302.41 Lowell 2457 2102.54 Ludlow 110 527.22 Lunenburg 58 557.32 Lynn 3117 3089.10 Lynnfield 87 746.84 Malden 1053 1554.16 Manchester 16 323.47 Mansfield 147 621.93 Marblehead 211 1097.95 Marion 11 237.04 Marlborough 829 1908.42 Marshfield 152 587.79 Mashpee 50 325.14 Mattapoisett 28 484.31 Maynard 63 603.76 Medfield 33 289.46 Medford 922 1516.09 Medway 103 787.47 Melrose 216 746.83 Mendon 23 397.02 Merrimac 26 406.89 Methuen 827 1544.32 Middleborough 243 902.61 Middlefield 0 0 Middleton 144 1395.44 Milford 575 1962.24 Millbury 184 1347.29 Millis 45 569.93 Millville 13 366.12 Milton 286 998.96 Monroe 0 0 Monson 30 355.65 Montague 25 292.45 Monterey 0 0 Montgomery <5 * Mount Washington 0 0 Nahant 37 1130.83 Nantucket 12 105.82 Natick 381 1060.61 Needham 303 1033.70 New Ashford 0 0 New Bedford 1583 1590.07 New Braintree <5 * New Marlborough 6 392.17 New Salem 0 0 Newbury 8 120.32 Newburyport 65 365.09 Newton 710 774.03 Norfolk 22 178.20 North Adams 47 359.96 North Andover 269 889.30 North Attleborough 228 754.59 North Brookfield 13 279.77 North Reading 175 1058.38 Northampton 254 868.93 Northborough 192 1402.40 Northbridge 281 1562.47 Northfield <5 * Norton 120 604.14 Norwell 116 1083.62 Norwood 513 1703.63 Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 Oakham <5 * Orange 35 428.77 Orleans 15 265.58 Otis <5 * Oxford 52 377.29 Palmer 43 361.51 Paxton 27 545.54 Peabody 877 1572.65 Pelham <5 * Pembroke 80 428.42 Pepperell 44 358.28 Peru <5 * Petersham 7 552.57 Phillipston 15 875.04 Pittsfield 153 345.55 Plainfield 0 0 Plainville 57 624.75 Plymouth 487 785.03 Plympton 8 267.64 Princeton <5 * Provincetown 22 838.46 Quincy 1019 1007.51 Randolph 864 2524.91 Raynham 218 1459.46 Reading 270 982.39 Rehoboth 49 388.40 Revere 1506 2472.24 Richmond 5 376.53 Rochester 26 461.19 Rockland 262 1452.61 Rockport 74 1129.05 Rowe 0 0 Rowley 34 550.73 Royalston <5 * Russell 11 582.93 Rutland 43 477.30 Salem 550 1221.72 Salisbury 49 554.26 Sandisfield <5 * Sandwich 80 380.32 Saugus 480 1688.63 Savoy <5 * Scituate 131 722.90 Seekonk 70 499.92 Sharon 125 682.66 Sheffield 15 485.90 Shelburne 8 432.60 Sherborn 11 286.66 Shirley 158 1874.46 Shrewsbury 291 738.60 Shutesbury <5 * Somerset 136 734.83 Somerville 799 1043.92 South Hadley 130 718.27 Southampton 29 482.89 Southborough 40 411.41 Southbridge 108 641.21 Southwick 48 490.13 Spencer 41 355.90 Springfield 2186 1380.63 Sterling 101 1282.81 Stockbridge 14 802.96 Stoneham 342 1533.36 Stoughton 557 2013.92 Stow 29 402.23 Sturbridge 33 316.03 Sudbury 174 971.86 Sunderland 8 210.44 Sutton 46 511.99 Swampscott 119 868.19 Swansea 90 563.57 Taunton 854 1490.95 Templeton 110 1231.67 Tewksbury 543 1763.52 Tisbury 6 144.18 Tolland <5 * Topsfield 106 1813.85 Townsend 29 316.98 Truro 9 455.74 Tyngsborough 81 675.52 Tyringham <5 * Upton 22 243.34 Uxbridge 64 415.23 Wakefield 286 1059.07 Wales <5 * Walpole 217 837.82 Waltham 1071 1606.67 Ware 25 246.58 Wareham 191 797.47 Warren 16 295.10 Warwick 0 0 Washington <5 * Watertown 347 1046.04 Wayland 97 730.31 Webster 148 860.92 Wellesley 215 723.06 Wellfleet 5 181.25 Wendell 0 0 Wenham 17 326.54 West Boylston 37 471.33 West Bridgewater 120 1655.74 West Brookfield 16 431.32 West Newbury 6 147.00 West Springfield 303 1028.61 West Stockbridge <5 * West Tisbury 7 242.81 Westborough 319 1693.01 Westfield 416 1000.52 Westford 130 561.81 Westhampton <5 * Westminster 25 340.96 Weston 103 928.45 Westport 68 408.56 Westwood 112 759.87 Weymouth 647 1154.05 Whately <5 * Whitman 174 1128.42 Wilbraham 195 1340.90 Williamsburg 10 405.37 Williamstown 81 1099.24 Wilmington 310 1271.89 Winchendon 74 688.59 Winchester 102 456.91 Windsor 0 0 Winthrop 229 1215.03 Woburn 531 1279.80 Worcester 4299 2240.60 Worthington 0 0 Wrentham 182 1614.27 Yarmouth 101 420.43 Unknown1 284 * State Total 88970 1277.06

