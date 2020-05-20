Massachusetts releases updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 128 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,066 with 88,970 confirmed cases.

Lowell and Chelsea have both seen more than 2,000 cases. Lynn and Brockton have passed 3,000 cases. Worcester has topped 4,000 cases, while Boston has surpassed 12,600 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate

 

Abington

 219 1219.31

Acton

 138 581.49

Acushnet

 73 698.34

Adams

 35 422.67

Agawam

 423 1478.80

Alford

 0 0
Amesbury 154 925.18

Amherst

 85 209.89

Andover

 263 730.25

Aquinnah

 0 0

Arlington

 279 609.05

Ashburnham

 26 414.02

Ashby

 14 404.92

Ashfield

 <5 *

Ashland

 214 1097.84

Athol

 46 384.45

Attleboro

 577 1247.09

Auburn

 184 1115.66

Avon

 67 1529.44

Ayer

 65 804.46

Barnstable

 293 653.35

Barre

 47 845.66

Becket

 12 666.50

Bedford

 232 1557.42

Belchertown

 88 552.67

Bellingham

 112 626.53

Belmont

 210 769.06

Berkley

 52 766.94

Berlin

 20 626.32

Bernardston

 6 286.94

Beverly

 542 1316.60

Billerica

 486 1115.11

Blackstone

 40 442.26

Blandford

 <5 *

Bolton

 12 237.50

Boston

 12629 1817.20

Bourne

 144 688.34

Boxborough

 23 450.31

Boxford

 35 453.53

Boylston

 18 400.99

Braintree

 754 1915.66

Brewster

 92 928.14

Bridgewater

 328 1153.02

Brimfield

 <5 *

Brockton

 3773 3840.27

Brookfield

 15 409.64

Brookline

 343 532.74

Buckland

 8 430.00

Burlington

 231 835.64

Cambridge

 889 788.22

Canton

 266 1153.28

Carlisle

 12 251.64

Carver

 49 402.42

Charlemont

 <5 *

Charlton

 60 426.37

Chatham

 12 204.91

Chelmsford

 302 839.32

Chelsea

 2598 6897.72

Cheshire

 <5 *

Chester

 <5 *

Chesterfield

 <5 *

Chicopee

 373 654.21

Chilmark

 <5 *

Clarksburg

 7 415.82

Clinton

 174 1236.21

Cohasset

 21 283.80

Colrain

 <5 *

Concord

 160 854.47

Conway

 <5 *

Cummington

 <5 *

Dalton

 9 137.99

Danvers

 643 2251.73

Dartmouth

 284 771.33

Dedham

 340 1253.46

Deerfield

 8 150.02

Dennis

 83 627.67

Dighton

 54 688.27

Douglas

 39 414.91

Dover

 17 326.22

Dracut

 422 1306.29

Dudley

 72 581.40

Dunstable

 9 270.10

Duxbury

 60 396.48

East Bridgewater

 172 1165.60

East Brookfield

 9 401.53

East Longmeadow

 238 1407.08

Eastham

 10 215.22

Easthampton

 70 431.74

Easton

 248 1046.49

Edgartown

 7 170.66

Egremont

 5 456.27

Erving

 6 286.53

Essex

 21 564.41

Everett

 1474 3036.90

Fairhaven

 183 1141.57

Fall River

 1051 1175.00

Falmouth

 170 543.97

Fitchburg

 631 1496.94

Florida

 <5 *

Foxborough

 100 552.10

Framingham

 1493 2004.93

Franklin

 111 328.28

Freetown

 80 884.15

Gardner

 156 780.39

Georgetown

 45 503.70

Gill

 <5 *

Gloucester

 233 813.98

Goshen

 <5 *

Gosnold

 0 0

Grafton

 81 406.13

Granby

 26 423.35

Granville

 9 578.29

Great Barrington

 52 765.18

Greenfield

 189 1088.43

Groton

 38 326.31

Groveland

 28 409.74

Hadley

 40 695.61

Halifax

 48 628.16

Hamilton

 28 374.63

Hampden

 45 910.79

Hancock

 <5 *

Hanover

 60 418.85

Hanson

 88 821.91

Hardwick

 7 211.39

Harvard

 16 230.97

Harwich

 111 883.54

Hatfield

 10 307.96

Haverhill

 1066 1618.94

Hawley

 0 0

Heath

 0 0

Hingham

 237 996.31

Hinsdale

 <5 *

Holbrook

 176 1558.21

Holden

 85 450.67

Holland

 8 312.46

Holliston

 53 384.49

Holyoke

 764 1854.17

Hopedale

 34 598.69

Hopkinton

 110 674.25

Hubbardston

 5 107.28

Hudson

 163 778.17

Hull

 47 475.88

Huntington

 13 587.87

Ipswich

 62 461.07

Kingston

 116 855.24

Lakeville

 54 478.27

Lancaster

 75 875.37

Lanesborough

 7 229.80

Lawrence

 2681 3040.51

Lee

 16 272.12

Leicester

 128 1136.38

Lenox

 13 266.47

Leominster

 516 1271.18

Leverett

 <5 *

Lexington

 302 887.06

Leyden

 0 0

Lincoln

 32 369.82

Littleton

 94 967.26

Longmeadow

 202 1302.41

Lowell

 2457 2102.54

Ludlow

 110 527.22

Lunenburg

 58 557.32

Lynn

 3117 3089.10

Lynnfield

 87 746.84

Malden

 1053 1554.16

Manchester

 16 323.47

Mansfield

 147 621.93

Marblehead

 211 1097.95

Marion

 11 237.04

Marlborough

 829 1908.42

Marshfield

 152 587.79

Mashpee

 50 325.14

Mattapoisett

 28 484.31

Maynard

 63 603.76

Medfield

 33 289.46

Medford

 922 1516.09

Medway

 103 787.47

Melrose

 216 746.83

Mendon

 23 397.02

Merrimac

 26 406.89

Methuen

 827 1544.32
Middleborough 243 902.61

Middlefield

 0 0

Middleton

 144 1395.44

Milford

 575 1962.24

Millbury

 184 1347.29

Millis

 45 569.93

Millville

 13 366.12

Milton

 286 998.96

Monroe

 0 0

Monson

 30 355.65

Montague

 25 292.45

Monterey

 0 0

Montgomery

 <5 *

Mount Washington

 0 0

Nahant

 37 1130.83

Nantucket

 12 105.82

Natick

 381 1060.61

Needham

 303 1033.70

New Ashford

 0 0

New Bedford

 1583 1590.07

New Braintree

 <5 *

New Marlborough

 6 392.17

New Salem

 0 0

Newbury

 8 120.32

Newburyport

 65 365.09

Newton

 710 774.03

Norfolk

 22 178.20

North Adams

 47 359.96

North Andover

 269 889.30

North Attleborough

 228 754.59

North Brookfield

 13 279.77

North Reading

 175 1058.38

Northampton

 254 868.93

Northborough

 192 1402.40

Northbridge

 281 1562.47

Northfield

 <5 *

Norton

 120 604.14

Norwell

 116 1083.62

Norwood

 513 1703.63

Oak Bluffs

 5 96.73

Oakham

 <5 *

Orange

 35 428.77

Orleans

 15 265.58

Otis

 <5 *

Oxford

 52 377.29

Palmer

 43 361.51

Paxton

 27 545.54

Peabody

 877 1572.65

Pelham

 <5 *

Pembroke

 80 428.42

Pepperell

 44 358.28

Peru

 <5 *

Petersham

 7 552.57

Phillipston

 15 875.04

Pittsfield

 153 345.55

Plainfield

 0 0

Plainville

 57 624.75

Plymouth

 487 785.03

Plympton

 8 267.64

Princeton

 <5 *

Provincetown

 22 838.46

Quincy

 1019 1007.51

Randolph

 864 2524.91

Raynham

 218 1459.46

Reading

 270 982.39

Rehoboth

 49 388.40

Revere

 1506 2472.24

Richmond

 5 376.53

Rochester

 26 461.19

Rockland

 262 1452.61

Rockport

 74 1129.05

Rowe

 0 0

Rowley

 34 550.73

Royalston

 <5 *

Russell

 11 582.93

Rutland

 43 477.30

Salem

 550 1221.72

Salisbury

 49 554.26

Sandisfield

 <5 *

Sandwich

 80 380.32

Saugus

 480 1688.63

Savoy

 <5 *

Scituate

 131 722.90

Seekonk

 70 499.92

Sharon

 125 682.66

Sheffield

 15 485.90

Shelburne

 8 432.60

Sherborn

 11 286.66

Shirley

 158 1874.46

Shrewsbury

 291 738.60

Shutesbury

 <5 *

Somerset

 136 734.83

Somerville

 799 1043.92

South Hadley

 130 718.27

Southampton

 29 482.89

Southborough

 40 411.41

Southbridge

 108 641.21
Southwick 48 490.13

Spencer

 41 355.90

Springfield

 2186 1380.63

Sterling

 101 1282.81

Stockbridge

 14 802.96

Stoneham

 342 1533.36

Stoughton

 557 2013.92

Stow

 29 402.23

Sturbridge

 33 316.03

Sudbury

 174 971.86

Sunderland

 8 210.44

Sutton

 46 511.99

Swampscott

 119 868.19

Swansea

 90 563.57

Taunton

 854 1490.95

Templeton

 110 1231.67

Tewksbury

 543 1763.52

Tisbury

 6 144.18

Tolland

 <5 *

Topsfield

 106 1813.85

Townsend

 29 316.98

Truro

 9 455.74

Tyngsborough

 81 675.52

Tyringham

 <5 *

Upton

 22 243.34

Uxbridge

 64 415.23

Wakefield

 286 1059.07

Wales

 <5 *

Walpole

 217 837.82

Waltham

 1071 1606.67

Ware

 25 246.58

Wareham

 191 797.47

Warren

 16 295.10

Warwick

 0 0

Washington

 <5 *

Watertown

 347 1046.04

Wayland

 97 730.31

Webster

 148 860.92

Wellesley

 215 723.06

Wellfleet

 5 181.25

Wendell

 0 0
Wenham 17 326.54

West Boylston

 37 471.33

West Bridgewater

 120 1655.74

West Brookfield

 16 431.32

West Newbury

 6 147.00

West Springfield

 303 1028.61

West Stockbridge

 <5 *

West Tisbury

 7 242.81

Westborough

 319 1693.01

Westfield

 416 1000.52

Westford

 130 561.81

Westhampton

 <5 *

Westminster

 25 340.96

Weston

 103 928.45

Westport

 68 408.56

Westwood

 112 759.87

Weymouth

 647 1154.05

Whately

 <5 *

Whitman

 174 1128.42

Wilbraham

 195 1340.90

Williamsburg

 10 405.37

Williamstown

 81 1099.24

Wilmington

 310 1271.89

Winchendon

 74 688.59

Winchester

 102 456.91

Windsor

 0 0

Winthrop

 229 1215.03

Woburn

 531 1279.80

Worcester

 4299 2240.60

Worthington

 0 0

Wrentham

 182 1614.27

Yarmouth

 101 420.43

Unknown1

 284 *

State Total

 88970 1277.06

